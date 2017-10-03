Every NCAA Football Team-Affiliated Bar in SF

Because not everyone spends their Saturdays awesomely boozing in Berkeley/Stanford, we decided to put together this guide to every single college football team-affiliated bar in SF (47 total!), so you can finally watch your CSU Rams get blown out by 40 amongst friends.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Yankee (address and info)
Potrero Hill
SMU
Jones (address and info)
Tenderloin
UCF
The Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow
BOSTON COLLEGE
Shanghai Kelly's (address and info)
Nob Hill
FLORIDA STATE
Patriot House (address and info)
Financial District
LOUISVILLE
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA
MIAMI
Golden Gate Tap Room (address and info)
Union Square
NORTH CAROLINA
Danny Coyle's (address and info)
Lower Haight
SYRACUSE
Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow
VIRGINIA
The Pub at Ghirardelli Square (address and info)
Fisherman's Wharf
VIRGINIA TECH
Bus Stop (address and info)
Cow Hollow
ILLINOIS
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA
IOWA
Ted's Sports Bar and Grill (address and info)
SOMA
MICHIGAN
Bitters, Bock & Rye (address and info)
Lower Nob Hill
MICHIGAN STATE
The Brick Yard (address and info)
Cow Hollow
NEBRASKA
Final Final (address and info)
Cow Hollow
NORTHWESTERN
Greens Sports Bar (address and info)
North Beach
OHIO STATE
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (address and info)
The Mission
PENN STATE
Monaghan's (address and info)
Cow Hollow
PURDUE
Final Final (address and info)
Cow Hollow
RUTGERS
Dobbs Bar (address and info)
Hayes Valley
WISCONSIN
Ace's Bar (address and info)
Nob Hill
IOWA STATE
The Boardroom (address and info)
Telegraph Hill
KANSAS
The Pub at Ghirardelli Square (address and info)
Fisherman's Wharf
TEXAS
The Brick Yard (address and info)
Cow Hollow
NOTRE DAME
Irish Times (address and info)
Financial District
COLORADO STATE
Blarney Stone (address and info)
Outer Richmond
SAN DIEGO STATE
Danny Coyle's (address and info)
Lower Haight
ARIZONA
The Brick Yard (address and info)
Cow Hollow
ARIZONA STATE
Silver Clouds (address and info)
The Marina
CAL
The Royal Exchange (address and info)
Financial District
COLORADO
Tupelo (address and info)
North Beach
OREGON
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA
OREGON STATE
Elixir (address and info)
The Mission
STANFORD
Mad Dog in the Fog (address and info)
Lower Haight
UCLA
Bus Stop (address and info)
Cow Hollow
USC
Mayes Oyster House (address and info)
Tenderloin
UTAH
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA
WASHINGTON
Dobbs Bar (address and info)
Hayes Valley
ALABAMA
The Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow
ARKANSAS/FLORIDA
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA
AUBURN
Rouge (address and info)
Nob Hill
GEORGIA/MISSOURI/VANDERBILT
Bus Stop (address and info)
Cow Hollow
KENTUCKY
Zeke's Sports Bar & Grill (address and info)
SOMA
LSU
Northstar Café (address and info)
Telegraph Hill
SOUTH CAROLINA
Wild Hare (address and info)
Lower Pacific Heights
TENNESSEE
The Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow
Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.
Grant Marek is a Senior Cities Director at Thrillist, and has seen Cal's mascot drink beer through his eye at Royal Exchange before. Invite him to your next watch party on Twitter: @grant_marek.
Lucy Meilus is an Editorial Intern at Thrillist and learned everything she knows about football from watching Friday Night Lights. Follow her on Twitter.