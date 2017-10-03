Food & Drink

Every NCAA Football Team-Affiliated Bar in SF

By and Published On 08/28/2014 By And Published On 08/28/2014
Pete's Tavern

Because not everyone spends their Saturdays awesomely boozing in Berkeley/Stanford, we decided to put together this guide to every single college football team-affiliated bar in SF (47 total!), so you can finally watch your CSU Rams get blown out by 40 amongst friends.

UConn Huskies (edited)

CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Yankee (address and info)
Potrero Hill 

SMU
Jones (address and info)
Tenderloin

UCF
The Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow

Boston College Athletics (edited)

BOSTON COLLEGE
Shanghai Kelly's (address and info)
Nob Hill 

FLORIDA STATE 
Patriot House (address and info)
Financial District 

LOUISVILLE
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA

MIAMI
Golden Gate Tap Room (address and info)
Union Square

NORTH CAROLINA
Danny Coyle's (address and info)
Lower Haight

SYRACUSE 
Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow

VIRGINIA
The Pub at Ghirardelli Square (address and info)
Fisherman's Wharf

VIRGINIA TECH
Bus Stop (address and info)
Cow Hollow

Hawkeye Football (edited)

ILLINOIS 
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA

IOWA
Ted's Sports Bar and Grill (address and info)
SOMA

MICHIGAN
Bitters, Bock & Rye (address and info)
Lower Nob Hill

MICHIGAN STATE
The Brick Yard (address and info)
Cow Hollow

NEBRASKA
Final Final (address and info)
Cow Hollow

NORTHWESTERN
Greens Sports Bar (address and info)
North Beach

OHIO STATE
Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem (address and info)
The Mission

PENN STATE
Monaghan's (address and info)
Cow Hollow

PURDUE 
Final Final (address and info)
Cow Hollow

RUTGERS
Dobbs Bar (address and info)
Hayes Valley

WISCONSIN
Ace's Bar (address and info)
Nob Hill

Iowa State Football (edited)

IOWA STATE
The Boardroom (address and info)
Telegraph Hill 

KANSAS
The Pub at Ghirardelli Square (address and info)
Fisherman's Wharf

TEXAS
The Brick Yard (address and info)
Cow Hollow

Notre Dame Football (edited)

NOTRE DAME 
Irish Times (address and info)
Financial District

CSU Rams (edited)

COLORADO STATE 
Blarney Stone (address and info)
Outer Richmond 

SAN DIEGO STATE 
Danny Coyle's (address and info)
Lower Haight 

Arizona Athletics (edited)

ARIZONA
The Brick Yard (address and info)
Cow Hollow

ARIZONA STATE
Silver Clouds (address and info)
The Marina

CAL
The Royal Exchange (address and info)
Financial District 

COLORADO
Tupelo (address and info)
North Beach

OREGON
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA

OREGON STATE
Elixir (address and info)
The Mission

STANFORD
Mad Dog in the Fog (address and info)
Lower Haight

UCLA
Bus Stop (address and info)
Cow Hollow

USC
Mayes Oyster House (address and info)
Tenderloin

UTAH
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA

WASHINGTON 
Dobbs Bar (address and info)
Hayes Valley

Georgia Bulldogs (edited)

ALABAMA 
The Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow

ARKANSAS/FLORIDA
Pete's Tavern (address and info)
SOMA

AUBURN
Rouge (address and info)
Nob Hill

GEORGIA/MISSOURI/VANDERBILT
Bus Stop (address and info)
Cow Hollow

KENTUCKY 
Zeke's Sports Bar & Grill (address and info)
SOMA

LSU
Northstar Café (address and info)
Telegraph Hill

SOUTH CAROLINA
Wild Hare (address and info)
Lower Pacific Heights 

TENNESSEE
The Blue Light (address and info)
Cow Hollow

Grant Marek is a Senior Cities Director at Thrillist, and has seen Cal's mascot drink beer through his eye at Royal Exchange before. Invite him to your next watch party on Twitter: @grant_marek.

Lucy Meilus is an Editorial Intern at Thrillist and learned everything she knows about football from watching Friday Night Lights. Follow her on Twitter.

