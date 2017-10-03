Do Oktoberfest in SF like a boss

Oktoberfest is officially underzeeway, which means it's time to get your pretzel and beer on. Make Dirk Nowitzki and Heidi Klum proud by doing all of the Bay's best German:
Best Pretzel: Haus Staudt
This Redwood City German joint offers up frisbee-sized bread knots that double as open-faced salami sandwiches (whaaaa?), heaped with a gajillion slices of fresh salami and Swiss.
Best Big Beers: Suppenkuche
The oldest Deustchlandian restaurant in the city, Suppenkuche is also the biggest-beer-offering Deustchlandian restaurant in the city, with suds sizes that include a liter, a boot (2L!), and a 5L super-stein.
Best East German Dictator Portraits: Walzwerk
Wouldn't it be cool to eat brats and spatzle while surrounded by framed pictures of communist leaders? No? Yeah, good point.
Best Beer Garden: Biergarten
Because Zeitgeist is gross. And they have blankies for when it's cold!
Best Sexy German Outfits: Leopold's
Yup.
Best Place To Lose An iPhone Prototype: Haus Staudt
Remember when that dude from Apple had a few too many beers and lost the iPhone 4 prototype? That happened here.
Haus Staudt is like an all-year-long Oktoberfest, right South of the city. Their pretzels, brews, and general atmosphere are enough to keep you screaming "PROST!" all night long...
The original German bierhaus from the foilks who also run Biergarten, 'küche is deep on all the requisite German brews (your bocks, your helleses, your dunkels), this is the kind of place you're likely to find yourself tackling beer in serious quantities (boot or otherwise) so be sure to lean on hearty plates of sauerbraten and spatzle to keep you balanced.
Is dining amongst German dictators your thing? Well, these guys are dead (just portraits! yeesh!), but they definitely adorn the walls and accompany you on your journey through a very Oktoberfest-style meal. Prost!
With quintessential large mugs, sausages and sauerkraut, long picnic tables in the sun (hopefully), and a rotating selection of impressive German beers, Biergarten everything you want in, well, a beer garden. It’s owned by the masterminds behind Suppenküche, so you know you can bank on them having a way with Teutonic suds and snacks. With no roof, it’s not the ideal spot for a rainy day pint, but you’ll be clamoring for a space come summertime.
Leopold’s is an Austrian beer hall on Polk Street known for its boots of beer, dirndl-wearing waitresses, and year-round Oktoberfest vibe. The dinner menu features authentic Austrian eats like wiener schnitzel, beef goulash, and house-made charcuterie. There are eight beers on tap and more by the bottle, plus wine from Eastern European regions.