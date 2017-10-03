The 11 best beer neighborhoods in SF, scientifically ranked

There's no shortage of beer in San Francisco. Water, sure. But not beer! So who's got the most good beer? Well, rather than whip out a ruler and measure... tap lengths?... we decided to do a little math, and with the help of this map and our little beer point system below, we came up with this list of the top 11 beer 'hoods in SF, ranked 11-to-one.
Point System:
1 pt for a brewery
1 pt for a beer bar
1 pt for a beer store
1 pt for a brewpub
1 pt for a homebrew store
2 pts for having a bar in 7x7's eight greatest craft beer openings of the last year
2 pts for having a restaurant in Zagat's "SF restaurants with amazing beer" lists
2 pts for having a bar in Serious Eats' "Where to Drink Great Beer in SF and the East Bay"
2 pts for having a bar in DRAFT Magazine's "America's 100 Best Beer Bars"
4 pts for being in Thrillist's "33 best beer bars in the country"
4 pts for being in Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF"
11. Potrero Hill
Total Points: 3
1 brewery (Anchor Brewing Co.; +1), 1 beer store (Whole Foods Market-Potrero; +1), 1 beer bar (Sadie's Flying Elephant; +1)
T9. The Richmond
Total Points: 4
2 beer stores (Blackwell's Wine & Spirits, Healthy Spirits-Clement; +2), 1 brewpub (Pizza Orgasmica & Brewing Co.; +1), 1 homebrew store (San Francisco Brewcraft; +1)
T9. FiDi
Total Points: 4
4 beer bars (The Irish Bank, Murphy's Pub, Royal Exchange, Old Ship Saloon; +4)
T7. Western Addition
Total Points: 5
2 beer bars (Bar Crudo, The Page; +2), 1 beer store (New Star-Ell; +1), 1 in Zagat (Bar Crudo; +2)
T7. North Beach
Total Points: 5
3 beer bars (La Trappe, Rogue Ales Public House, Church Key; +3), 1 in DRAFT Magazine (La Trappe; +2)
6. Dogpatch
Total Points: 9
2 breweries (Almanac Beer Co, Triple Voodoo Brewery and Tap Room; +2), 1 brewpub (Magnolia Brewery; +1), 1 in Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF" (Magnolia Brewery; +4), 1 in Zagat (Magnolia Brewery; +2)
5. Lower Haight
Total Points: 10
2 beer bars (Toronado, Mad Dog in the Fog; +2), 1 Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF" (Toronado; +4), 1 in Serious Eats (Toronado; +2), 1 in DRAFT Magazine (Toronado; +2)
4. The Haight
Total Points: 11
1 beer bar (The Alembic; +1), 2 brewpubs (Magnolia Brewery, Barrel Head Brewhouse; +2), + 1 Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF" (Magnolia Brewery; +4), 1 in Zagat (Magnolia Brewery; +2), + 1 in 7x7 (Barrel Head Brewhouse; +2)
3. Tenderloin
Total Points: 14
2 beer bars (Show Dogs, Mikkeller Bar; +2), 1 in Thrillist's "33 best beer bars in America" (Mikkeller Bar; +4), 1 in Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF" (Mikkeller Bar; +4), 1 in 7x7 (Mikkeller Bar; +2) + 1 in Serious Eats (Mikkeller Bar; +2)
2. SOMA
Total Points: 22
4 beer stores (City Beer Store, +4), 3 beer bars (Pete's Tavern, Public House, Anchor & Hope; +3), 1 brewery (Cellarmaker Brewing Co.; +1), 2 brewpubs (ThirstyBear Brewing Co, 21st Amendment Brewing Co.; +2), 1 in Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF" (City Beer Store, +4), 2 in Serious Eats (City Beer Store, Cellarmaker Brewing Co.; +4), 1 in Zagat (Anchor & Hope; +2), + 1 in 7x7 (Cellarmaker Brewing Co.; +2)
1. The Mission
Total Points: 44
13 beer bars (Zeitgeist, Walzwerk, Monk's Kettle, Gestalt Haus, Elixir, The Sycamore, Amnesia Bar, Shotwell's, Pi Bar, Rosamunde Sausage Grill, Bar Tartine, Abbot's Cellar, Schmidt's; +13), 3 brewpubs (Cerveceria de Mateveza, Southpaw BBQ, Southern Pacific Brewing; +3), 1 in Thrillist's "33 best beer bars in America" (Monk's Kettle; +4), 4 in Thrillist's "8 best beer bars in SF" (Abbot's Cellar, Cerveceria de Mateveza, Monk's Kettle, Pi Bar; +16), 3 in Zagat (Abbot's Cellar, Bar Tartine, Schmidt's; +6), 1 in Serious Eats (Monk's Kettle; +2)
