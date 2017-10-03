Food & Drink

A 1912 staple gets an update from the 83 Proof guys

Published On 07/24/2013
The bar at Dogpatch Saloon

From the dudes behind SOMA whiskey haven 83 Proof, Dogpatch Saloon is a 100yr-old watering hole that now stands as probably the best bar on the right side of San Francisco, completely renovated (like, new... pretty much everything) and restocked. Also: ceiling fans!!!

Dog at Dogpatch Saloon

While the entire place has been updated, they did keep a couple of historical things, like the original bar front and this doggy stained-glass (not doggy-stained glass, because that's something completely different).

Steel at Dogpatch Saloon

Also, they pay homage to the neighborhood with a local artist's pictures of the Mission Bay's construction and this steel footrest around the bar that's made from a (now closed) Bethlehem Steel Muni rail... hopefully not the third one.

Lounge at Dogpatch Saloon

They removed the old not-really-a-full kitchen to make room for this nice lounge-y area complete with an actually working gas fireplace for any cold San Francisco nights (so, all of them).

Blackheart at Dogpatch Saloon

The cocktail menu goes 12 deep and includes this Blackheart: a beertail made from Anchor Porter, fresh strawberry, and Buffalo Trace Bourbon.

The Last Frontier at Dogpatch Saloon

And once you've fittingly downed this, The Last Frontier, you can sip on 10 beers on tap, plus an ever-expanding shelf of rare and hard-to-find hooches the 83 Proof guys... were able to find.

1. Dogpatch Saloon 2496 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Dogpatch)

An 100yr-old cocktailery from the dudes behind SOMA's 83 Proof.

