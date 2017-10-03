Food & Drink

Magnolia's new brewery (which's also a whiskey & BBQ joint) finally opened

By Published On 05/02/2014 By Published On 05/02/2014
Magnolia's Bar
Joe Starkey

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

You May Soon Get Unlimited Netflix on All Flights

related

Why Now Is the Best Time Ever to Visit Disneyland Paris

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

Remember how you heard a rumor a couple of years ago that beloved Haight St gastropub Magnolia was opening a bigger, better, second spot somewhere in the city? But then they didn't, and, consumed by sadness, you quit your job, broke up with your girlfriend, and lit your car on fire?

Well, turns out that was totally unnecessary, because Smokestack opens this week.

Related

related

7 epic spots that opened South of San Francisco this April

related

Alchemist adds a bar downstairs, and it has Super Nintendo

related

Bacon Bacon has finally reopened. Here's everything to know.

related

7 epic spots that opened South of San Francisco this April
Seating at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

Carved into an old, industrial building in Dogpatch, Smokestack takes its name from an old blues tune covered by the Grateful Dead ("Smokestack Lightning"), and takes its menu cues from three things that all need time to be perfected: beer, spirits, and BBQ.

Meats at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

The kitchen (and BBQ pit) is manned by Dennis Lee of Namu Gaji fame. He's using a BBQ deli counter, where you'll order whatever you want and they'll weigh it in front of you.

Smokestack meat plate
Joe Starkey

It'll rotate its made-in-house meats, but expect mouth-waterers like chopped pork, brisket, and spicy cheddar and pork sausage.

Macaroni salad at Smokestack
Joseph Starkey

It's also got stuff like this macaroni salad, which, ugh, isn't meat, but is still pretty damn tasty.

related

Alchemist adds a bar downstairs, and it has Super Nintendo
Bar snacks at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

Don't want an entire rack of ribs? It's also doing bar bites like jerky and meat sticks, which you're definitely gonna wanna grab, err, eat.

Brewing at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

Another big development (both literally and figuratively) is that it's got a huge, on-site brewing system now, that's just like the brewing operation in the basement under Magnolia... except not at all like the brewing operation in the basement under Magnolia, because it can produce 30 barrels of beer (two kegs/barrel) and store them in up to 60-barrel tanks.

Fridge at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

Basically, this giant fridge is eventually going to be filled to the rafters with kegs of your favorite Magnolia brews.

Fridge taps at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

Which is super cool, because you can try them directly from the cooler if you're a brewmaster, visiting bar owner, or person that happens to be having an event in its forthcoming overflow/private back room area.

related

Bacon Bacon has finally reopened. Here's everything to know.
Dutchman's Flat at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

What's nuts, though, is that beer isn't the only thing Smokestack is doing. It's also got an amazing cocktail program with drinks that're almost all named after historical Dogpatch things, like this meaty Dutchman's Flat that involves rye, ginger, honey, lemon, toasted Nori, and beef bouillon. Yes, that beef bouillon. And double yes, it's super good.

Hand pounding at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

Care for some ice, mallet-pounded by hand? 'Cause it's got that too.

Cheap Dwellings at Smokestack
Joe Starkey

And you can get it in this: the Julip-like "Cheap Dwellings", which combines Four Roses Bourbon, Maison Rouge VS, Merlet Creme de Peche, and smacked mint. Trust us, it deserved it.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and is currently wondering if the Magnolia guys will let him just set up a bed in Smokestack. Tell him yes on Twitter.

1. Smokestack at Magnolia Brewing 2505 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Dogpatch)

The folks behind Magnolia Brewing Company expanded their beloved operation with this hip warehouse-style brewpub in Dogpatch (exposed pipe and reclaimed wood abound), which not only boasts a huge, on-site brewing system that can produce up to 30 barrels, but also -- across the room -- smoked-in-house BBQ offerings including sausage, brisket, and Wagyu beef ribs. There's even a full-of-surprises cocktail program that slings exceptional whiskey concoctions like the Dutchman's Flat with rye, ginger, honey, lemon, toasted Nori, and beef bouillon (didn't see that one coming, did you?).

Stuff You'll Like