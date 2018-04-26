Charles Phan's Southern comfort-style iteration

Not just the only explanation for your graceful swan-dive suddenly turning into a belly-flop, Hard Water is also Charles Phan's Bay-facing, Embarcadero-housed bar right down the street from his Bay-facing, Emabarcadero-housed restaurant, complete with a horseshoe-shaped bar and marble galore
Photo Credit: Hard Water
When you step into this gorgeous Embarcadero bar, you’ll be greeted by a massive wall of every kind of whiskey imaginable. The space may be small, but you’ll be blown away by the selection of hard-to-find bourbons. Sip flights of the rare stuff (ranging from $22 to $125) as you chow down on New Orleans-inspired cuisine, like plates of crispy fried chicken, oysters, pimento cheese dip, and hush puppies.