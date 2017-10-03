Farm to table done right

You drive like a local, you talk like a local, and you look down on tourists like a local (why don’t they understand that Pier 39 is the worst?!), so now it’s time to eat like a local. We’ve partnered with Bolthouse Farms to spotlight the best farm to table eats in SF. The main course for this round: Radius. Radius takes its commitment to sourcing ingredients from a 100 mile radius as seriously as Bolthouse Farms takes carrots. So seriously that they, you know, named themselves Radius. Because “local” in no way implies vegan, they’re currently tapping their farm contacts for a cheese and charcuterie program to round out their circle of offerings. And they don’t circumnavigate their values -- when they can’t find something they make it themselves, like the miso paste for their barley miso. Hit up Radius from now through 11/13, and they’ll set you up with a free bottle of Bolthouse Farms juice -- perfect for washing down their lemon curd tart, which has an area of pie(radius^2).