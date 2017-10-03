Win free tickets to Press Club's NYE party!

Everybody knows the worst way to spend New Year's is trying to figure out how to spend New Year's. Which is why we've kindly put together the perfect plan for you: spend New Year's Eve at Press Club!
The wine/beer bar and lounge is going all out to celebrate the arrival of '15 AND, best of all, we're giving away two tickets to one lucky winner. Yeah, we're cool like that. Read on for details about how it's all gonna go down...
Date
Event
Location
Dec 31 Wed
New Year's Eve at Press Club Dancing, drinking, and more!
