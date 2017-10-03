There's a private club behind this fireplace, and we can get you in

You know Wingtip is a debonairly appointed men's shop with an in-house barber and a custom tailor (who they've stuffed in the Bank of Italy's old vault). Everyone does. But what everyone totally doesn't: they also own both of the building's penthouse floors and they've outfitted them with an exclusive, members-only club complete with a SECRET-DOOR ROTATING FIREPLACE.
Normally, there's no way they'd ever let you go near that, but today is no "normally" day because not only are we totally getting you and 10 of your gentlemen dudes (or ladies, equal opportunity!) in, but they're gonna set you up in the even private-er, cigar-smoke-filled poker room so you can play mad games of Gin Rummy. So how do you make this happen? Well, keep reading dear... reader.
The poker room is outfitted with its own bar-cart, so you don't have to leave to get a drink, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't -- they've got a BUNCH of other awesome rooms...
... like their amazing cigar room (that's where you'll find the rotating fireplace), a massive whiskey room that's right up there with Nihon for Best Whiskey Selection in San Francisco honors, or just hit up the large downstairs bar that has lights made out of fedoras.
Oh right, how do you get access to all this one-night-only awesomeness? All you have to do to enter is post a pic on Twitter of you looking like a God-damn gentleman, tag us in the tweet (@ThrillistSF), and the God-damn gentlemanest-looking gentleman'll win.
Oh and if you win, you damn sure better dress like that again, 'cause this is a private social club, yo.
