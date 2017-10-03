Irish Times gets a (not so) little brother

Food & Drink

Sydney Town Tavern

Now open in the former Gio's space, the Sydney Town Tavern is a FiDi-central 80-seater named for an old gang that roamed the Barbary Coast and consisted of lawless convicts from Australia, England, Ireland, and... hey, is that a gold Big Mouth Billy Bass?!? Gio's old carpets have been removed to reveal the original floorboards, the brick walls have been exposed (shield your eyes, children!), and the whole place has been Irish-ified with antiques brought back from the Emerald Isle, including this thingy from an old steam ship. The bar features a rotating selection of craft beer on tap (mmm... Goose Island Honker's Ale) and a full bar with specialty cocktails, including a Giants Bomb made from orange soda and a shot of Jager. The menu reflects Irish and American pub fare, from Mussels Diavolo... ... to plates of cheese, meat, or cheese and meat (!!), all served with homemade pickles. Then there's this truffle mac 'n cheese topped with toasted breadrumbs and, wait for it... more cheese. Plus, they have a daily changing special meat & fish plate, that'll include the likes of... nooooooo, Billy!!

1. Sydney Town Tavern 531 Commercial St, San Francisco, CA 94111 (Financial District)

An Irish-American FiDi tavern from the Irish Times people, STT serves up truffle mac 'n cheese, beer-battered fish and chips, and all sorts of rotating special pub fare.

