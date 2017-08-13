Get Cocktails Paired With Girl Scout Cookies At This SF Bar

In what may be the best news -- or the absolute worst news -- for your body, a popular San Francisco craft bar is again pairing two of the world's greatest creations, Girl Scout Cookies and cocktails.
Like last year, The Alembic's bartender Larry Piaskowy is showing his love for Girl Scout Cookies by creating the ultimate cocktail pairings for a limited time on his menu. Piaskowy rolled out the new pairings on Feb. 24th and plans to rotate through two cocktail and cookie combinations on the menu for two days at a time. The pairings will feature Thin Mints, Samoas, and peanut butter Do-si-dos, and shortbread. Which, maybe a cocktail can make shortbread less boring.
You can find the actual pairing below, but this year Piaskowry promises to make cocktail pairings designed to bring out the unique flavors of the cookies, instead of just mimicking, according to a report by NBC Bay Area.
The Alembic said the pairings will remain on the menu for the next three to four weeks, or until the Girl Scout Cookies supply runs dry. Here are the cocktail and cookie combinations:
The Cookie: Samoa
The Cocktail: Girl from Ipanema -- Avua Cachaca Plata, Alvear Med Dry Sherry, Lime half, Piloncillo Sugar Syrup
The Cookie: Do-si-do
The Cocktail: Broken Bagpipe -- Isle of Skye 8yr, Laphroiag 10yr, Lemon Juice, Honey Syrup, Scrappy's Cardamon Bitters, Scrappy's Orleans Bitters, Creme de Noyaux, Soda
The Cookie: Trefoil/Shortbread
The Cocktail: Mr Kipling's Flip -- Brandy, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Genepy, Cream, egg, Scrappy's Lavender Bitters
The Cookie: Thin Mint
The Cocktail: Some Like It Hot -- Tequila Blanco, St George NOLA Coffee, Simple Syrup, Benedictine, Ancho Reyes, Fee Bros Aztec Chocolate Bitters, mint leaves, Hot Water, Black Lager Foam
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has made it this far without consuming a single Girl Scout Cookie this season! Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
The Alembic is known for its encyclopedic menu of spirits and handcrafted cocktails. The whiskey selection in particular reads like a written history of brown spirits, featuring American bourbon, whiskey, and rye alongside single-malt and vatted Scotch whiskey. The draft beer list is a nod to those with an appreciation for local craft brews and the food menu is filled with atypical bar snacks like pickled quail eggs and jerk-spiced duck hearts. As for the space, it's a trendy, rustic, dimly lit affair.