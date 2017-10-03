Food & Drink

4 Foolproof Ways to Sneak Booze Into Outside Lands

Outside Lands is almost here, and while we're all excited about finally getting to see Robert DeLong live, we're a little less excited about how much booze costs at this festival. Unfortunately, booze is one of A LOT of things you are not allowed to bring with you into the park.

Coincidentally, we wrote this article about four ways to sneakily hide booze in everyday objects that would pass inspection and be allowed into the park. But we definitely in no way endorse doing it, because that would be against the rules. So check out these nifty hacks, fellow rule-followers, and definitely don't use them to bring alcohol into Outside Lands. Or something.

1. The beer-ito


You will need:
1) A tall boy of your favorite beer
2) A giant tortilla
3) Aluminum foil
4) Basic wrapping abilities (basic rapping abilities not required)

Joe Starkey

STEP ONE: Place your tall boy squarely in the center of the tortilla.

Joe Starkey

STEP TWO: Wrap the tortilla around the can, making sure the ends fold over and stay in place.

Joe Starkey

STEP THREE: Aluminum foil wrap it, and voila! Burrito! (May not pass an actual touch-test.)

Joe Starkey

2. Boozy bears


You will need:
1) Gummy bears
2) Alcohol

Joe Starkey

STEP ONE: Carefully open a small hole in the top of your candy's package.

Joe Starkey

STEP TWO: Pour alcohol in, put in the fridge, and soak overnight. Just make sure you use the right kind of gummy.

Joe Starkey

3. Booze-screen


You will need:
1) Sunscreen bottle
2) More alcohol

Joe Starkey

STEP ONE: Empty the sunscreen bottle, and wash very thoroughly (no one wants their alcohol to taste like coconut flavoring... unless they like Malibu).

STEP TWO: Fill with booze of your choice.

Joe Starkey

4. A Pringles can o' mini-bottles


You will need:
1) A Pringles can of your favorite flavor
2) Three to four airplane-size bottles of alcohol

Joe Starkey

STEP ONE: Remove the chips (don't eat all of them), making sure to keep part of the cover attached.

Joe Starkey

STEP TWO: Place 3-4 mini-bottles in the can, along with a handful of chips.
STEP THREE: Close the lid (re-glue it if you want bonus points).

Joe Starkey

And there you have it: four ways to hide booze in normal items that we do not recommend using to sneak into Outside Lands. We really cannot emphasize that enough.

This article originally published August 6, 2014.

