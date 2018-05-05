Alligator sausage and Vieux Carres in Hayes Valley

Giving Boxing Room a run for its money, South is a N'awlins retreat inside the SFJAZZ Center with Charles Phan-imagined eats like cornmeal-crusted oysters and gator sausage, plus cocktails with hand-cut ice cubes. Pro Tip: order the Buffalo Trace-filled Battle of New Orleans, then nonchalantly tell the person next to you that you're surprised more cocktails aren't named after the final battle in the War of 1812.
1. South at SFJazz 201 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
