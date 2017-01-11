Now Anyone Can Go to SoMa's Sexiest (Formerly Private) Bar, Marianne's

We’ve told you before about Marianne’s, the super-secret, super-swanky bar in a SoMa alley, the bar you could only go to if you had the members-only pin number. Which means when we told you about it, you were probably like, “Aw damn, that place looks super cool, but ugh, I’m so over this whole private bar thing that’s taking over San Francisco.”

Well good news, friends. The owners of Marianne’s (the same people behind Marlowe, Park Tavern, The Cavalier, and Leo’s Oyster Bar) feel the exact same way. Which is why the lounge is now totally open to the public.