Food & Drink

10 more Bad Decision Bars in SF

By Published On 11/24/2014 By Published On 11/24/2014

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

related

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

One of the things that's so great about you is that you're constantly making excellent decisions -- eating kale salads, leaving before last calls, and never going to the 14 Bad Decision Bars we told you about last year, let alone these 10 OTHER Bad Decision Bars, from Delirium to Stock in Trade.

Related

related

SF's 11 best new restaurants of the year

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map

related

San Francisco's 11 best under-the-radar pizza places

related

SF's 11 best new restaurants of the year
Flickr/George Oates

Delirium

The Mission
The bar is NAMED Delirium for a reason. And that reason is likely the $3 mystery shots you'll be ordering all night. Enough said.
 

Latin American Club

The Mission
Go ahead, drink the delicious margaritas. Drink alllllll of the delicious margaritas. Just know that you'll likely wake up the next morning with your shoes still on, wearing a Don Julio T-shirt that you have no recollection of acquiring, and rocking a headache so brutal, your only option will be to immediately boozy brunch it away. While still wearing the Don Julio tee, of course.

Flickr/duluoz cats

Casanova

The Mission
Probably you’ll get someone’s number here. Go out with them later that week. Sleep with them. Let seven years pass. Run into that person. Have no idea it’s them. Have them pull you aside to tell you that you slept together one time. Say, "that’s impossible because I’ve only had one one-night stand and it was with a toooootal weirdo". And then realize that person is, in fact, the total weirdo. The only good decision you'll make will be blaming the whole thing on those damn margaritas at Casanova.
 

Bullitt

Russian Hill
The fact that Bullitt has Fernet and whiskey on tap will make going there seem like a good decision. Which it is. However, that's also why it's actually a really bad decision. Life is complicated. We know. Mull it over while shoveling their delicious Totchos (tater tot nachos, duh) into your mouth.

Tonga Room and Hurricane Bar

Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar

Nob Hill
You should definitely order a Scorpion Bowl, and then steal everyone’s drink umbrellas and put them in your hair. Definitely.
 

Li Po Cocktail Lounge

Chinatown
Two words: Liar's Dice.

Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Gold Cane Cocktail Lounge

Upper Haight
If you’re at the diviest dive bar on Haight St, it’s probably time to go home. And by "probably", we mean "go home". Right after you order one of the super-cheap beers.
 

Any bar in North Beach on a Friday or Saturday night

Um… North Beach
Ahhhh, North Beach on the weekend. The lights are shining, the taxis are honking, and the streets and bars are crowded with Bridge & Tunnel dude-bros, many of whom will be throwing punches well before last call.

related

The 14 best dim sum restaurants in the Bay Area

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map
Stock in Trade

Stock in Trade

The Marina
Yes, we're still bitter about the closing of La Barca (RIP), but if someone was going to take over the space, we're glad it was the guys from R Bar. Come for the "aggressively discounted happy hour", stay for the bocce, but just get out of there before it's too late, because, thanks to Stock in Trade's popularity, The Herpes Triangle (Balboa, Eastside West, and formerly-City-Tavern-now-Sabrosa) is now a quadrilateral.
 

Balboa Cafe

Cow Hollow
You'll probably walk into the Balboa thinking you're just going to order a drink or two and then head elsewhere. Instead, many more than that later, a cougar will have her claws into you and you'll be summoning an Uber to take you back to her place. And you will have a to-go burger with you.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she has not made any of the bad decisions on this list. Okay, maybe one, but she's not telling which. Unless you ask her nicely on Twitter @daisy.

Stuff You'll Like