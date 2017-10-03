This is the greatest and most important festival that has ever existed

Food & Drink

Beer and Bacon Festival

This Sunday, you will get the opportunity to go to an event that proves that all is right and good with the world, and that miracles do exist. Yes, the Bacon and Beer Festival is coming to SF, which means exactly what you think it does: amazing bacon dishes from great restaurants (T-Lish, Memphis Minnie's, Bacon Bacon, etc.), all paired with delicious brews from a 25-deep list of local breweries. To get you super, super excited, we've gone ahead and included a bunch of pics of beer and bacon food p*rn below. And by "pics of beer and bacon food p*rn", we mean pics of beer and bacon having very graphic sex with each other.

