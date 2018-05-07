Crazy-good Bangkok street food and college-bar booze

Formerly the only place in Oakland where you could get food from a former Momofuku chef and a Mickey's 40, Hawker Fare is now the only place in Oakland where you can get food from a former Momofuku chef and a Mickey's 40 AND a $1 jello shot.
Flaming Blowtorches And Savory Donuts At The Gastro Garage Pop-up
