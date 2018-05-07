Crazy-good Bangkok street food and college-bar booze

Food & Drink

Formerly the only place in Oakland where you could get food from a former Momofuku chef and a Mickey's 40, Hawker Fare is now the only place in Oakland where you can get food from a former Momofuku chef and a Mickey's 40 AND a $1 jello shot. Why's that? Well, Hawker Fare now has a new, fuller liquor license that they're putting to good use via an only-available-at-the-bar menu of Bangkok street eats and purposefully unpretentious basics like this cucumber gimlet. The bar-only eats're all meant to be ordered like Asian tapas, including the crunchtastic garlic fried shrimp you saw earlier and these confusingly-named-if-you-know-what-sound-a-pig-makes Moo Ping Pork skewers. There're also these charcoal-smoked and -grilled Cuttlefish Balls glazed in garlic and chili vinegar, which -- if you're an avid Thrillist reader -- you know to keep away from your Left Eye. Finish it off with one of those aforementioned $1 shots (which combine spiced rum and pineapple), or this punch-like Jackfruit Margarita (completely masculine, totally awesome little pink umbrella optional).

