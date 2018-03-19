A watering hole with live entertainment and pinball

The next time you need to let off some steam after fighting the Russians in the Crimean War (see: always), head to Legionnaire Saloon, a bi-level drinkery from the couple formerly behind The Layover, with eight beers on tap and enough random memorabilia to be 50yrs older than it actually is
This divey two-story pub in Uptown Oakland is a one-stop shop for dancing, drinking, sports-watching, and general debauchery. There's rarely a cover and you'll find live performances or dance parties here most days of the week -- from hip-hop parties to comedy shows to Motown nights. This family-run spot gets bonus points for its old-school jukebox and pinball machines.