The Bay Area's first-ever cat café is now open in Oakland

The world's first cat café opened in Taiwan in 1998, which means it took more than 15 years for the Bay Area to finally get one of its own. Where is this magical place? It's called Cat Town Café and it's in Oakland. Here's everything you need to know in order to go there and have a pawsome time. (And no, that is not the end of the puns. A-paw-ling, we know.)
The cats and the coffee live in separate spaces
Life isn't purr-fect, which means that, due to health codes, the kitties aren't allowed in the same room where the food is being prepped. Don't worry though; it's not a total cat-astrophe. Once you buy your Bicycle Coffee and your bagel from Authentic Bagel Co., you can take them anywhere your cat-loving heart desires.
Reserve an hour of heavy petting for $10
Walk-ins can visit for free, but immediate entry is not guaranteed since the Cat Zone limits the number of visitors the kitties can have at one time. The good news: your 10 dollars guarantees that you get through the door AND helps cover the daily costs of Cat Town's rescue work.
All of the cats are available for adoption and fostering
The café houses 9-12 cats at a time, all of which need a good home, so just know that you may stop by for a coffee, but leave with a kitten.
Sometimes the kitties need -- wait for it -- a cat nap
Which means the café hours are 8am-7pm, Wednesday-Sunday, and the Cat Zone is open those same days from 10am-7pm. But even just peeking through the windows is sure to leave you feline fine. (Aaaaand now we're finished.)
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor. She prefers dogs over cats, but cat puns over dog puns. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.
