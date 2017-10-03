A 32-tap beer hall with a butcher knife door handle

Not just what they used to call Catherine the Great's doctor (ooo, historical burn-eth!), The Hog's Apothecary is a beer hall and whole-animal-cooker-upper in Oakland that's home to 32 taps (seriously), a door handle shaped like a giant butcher's knife, and a 7ft wooden pig named Theo... like you do.
The Hog's Apothecary in Oakland's Jewel Box area takes a modern approach to the beer hall concept, giving it an upscale twist with an expertly curated, sometimes-obscure lineup of local craft beer and gourmet bar snacks. With 33 rotating taps, you have your work cut out for you, but ordering one of the nightly flights is a sure-fire route to discovering your new favorite brew. Though the beer roster certainly takes center stage, the food is in no way an understudy, which you'll realize as soon upon biting into the pork belly and sauerkraut corndog. The stripped-down, industrial-style interior with communal tables provides a chic finishing touch.