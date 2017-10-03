Food & Drink

This catered dinner involves guns

Beer & a Shot with Almanac and Stag Dining

Sure to impress Lil Jon, Shot & A Beer is a private dining event from the guys behind Stag Dining Group and Almanac Beer Co that involves ah skeet skeet... shooting

Taking place at San Francisco's Pacific Rod & Gun Club, the night starts off with skeet shooting lessons (five skeet shots a person) taught by the winner of Top Shot, which we assume is like Top Chef, but a lot more awesome... almost as awesome as this guy

After you're done shooting stuff, you'll take a classic hunting portrait while surrounded by girls who're REALLY glad you didn't say banana

Once you're done shooting (both clay pigeons and future profile pictures), it's time to sit down for an amazing multi-course dinner with hunting-themed dishes (like five spice quail and porter-braised beef cheek), all paired with Almanac's just-launched Farmer's Reserve Nos. 3 and 4, which are barrel-aged sours made with strawberries and Meyer lemons. Have a couple, and chances are good you'll be bouncing off the (windows to the) walls.

1. Pacific Rod & Gun Club 520 John Muir Dr, San Francisco, CA 94132-1035

A manly-sports haven right next to Lake Merced, Pacific Rod & Gun Club's a great place to learn how to kill some (fake, clay) birds. They've also got a real-live duck tower, and plenty of banquet space for your next duck-hunting celebration party.

