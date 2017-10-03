This catered dinner involves guns

Sure to impress Lil Jon, Shot & A Beer is a private dining event from the guys behind Stag Dining Group and Almanac Beer Co that involves ah skeet skeet... shooting
Taking place at San Francisco's Pacific Rod & Gun Club, the night starts off with skeet shooting lessons (five skeet shots a person) taught by the winner of Top Shot, which we assume is like Top Chef, but a lot more awesome... almost as awesome as this guy
After you're done shooting stuff, you'll take a classic hunting portrait while surrounded by girls who're REALLY glad you didn't say banana
Once you're done shooting (both clay pigeons and future profile pictures), it's time to sit down for an amazing multi-course dinner with hunting-themed dishes (like five spice quail and porter-braised beef cheek), all paired with Almanac's just-launched Farmer's Reserve Nos. 3 and 4, which are barrel-aged sours made with strawberries and Meyer lemons. Have a couple, and chances are good you'll be bouncing off the (windows to the) walls.