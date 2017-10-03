Food & Drink

PABU Has a Secret Japanese Cocktail Menu Hidden in a Bottle Behind the Bar

By and Published On 10/07/2015 By And Published On 10/07/2015
Grant Marek/Thrillist

Trending

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

Stuff You'll Like

related

'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

related

Oreo Hot Cocoa Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

related

Most Canadian Man Ever Politely Asks Bears to Leave His Yard

When it comes to secret stuff in San Francisco, we’ve seen plenty of cool moves over the years -- from Secret Alley clubhouses to hidden caves to speakeasy bars inside AT&T Park. One thing we’ve never seen though? A Japanese whisky cocktail menu, written on a cool, old scroll, that’s rolled up, hidden inside of a liquor bottle, and stashed behind a bar.

But that’s exactly what you can find at PABU in the FiDi.

Related

related

15 Secret SF Bars, and How to Get Into All of Them

related

Signs You’re in a Real San Francisco Dive Bar

related

The Best Bars on Geary, Ranked

related

15 Secret SF Bars, and How to Get Into All of Them
Grant Marek/Thrillist

First things first, which bottle? And where? Well, first off… here.

Grant Marek/Thrillist

And second off, the one that kinda sorta looks like it has a secret menu sticking out of it. OK, so you found the menu. Now what?

Grant Marek/Thrillist

Now a quick history lesson that’ll make what you’re drinking so much cooler: during the 17th century, a group of wandering rogue samurai formed what was known as the yakuza in Japan. Over time, however, the yakuza evolved into gangs with strict codes of conduct where loyalty and respect are a way of life. Today, there are thought to be 103,000 active yakuza members internationally, with 58,000 in Japan. That makes them the largest organized crime group in the world. Though much of the US yakuza activity occurs in Hawaii, they have a large presence in the Bay Area as well. It doesn’t matter where they travel though; one thing that always comes with them is their obsession with ritual and ceremony.

Grant Marek/Thrillist

That ritual and ceremony is the basis for the yakuza cocktails at PABU, all of which are a three-component drink with whisky, tea, and one modifier. No, there’s nothing criminal about these cocktails, unless you realize that PABU only ever offers one at a time on its regular menu. You never know when the one you love is going to disappear to make way for a new family member; all you know is that it’s bound to happen. Now, however, you can get all six of the most popular yakuza cocktails to date on this totally secret menu.

related

10 SF Spots With Ridiculous Beer + Shot + Bite Deals

related

Signs You’re in a Real San Francisco Dive Bar
Grant Marek/Thrillist

That includes the Mr. Fingers, a cocktail with a nice red color named for a doctor who makes his living supplying Japan with prosthetic fingers. Why prosthetic fingers? Because the cutting off of one’s finger is how the yakuza pay penance for their transgressions. It starts with the tip of the pinky finger and moves up the hand for repeated offenses, effectively weakening a person’s grip on his sword (and forcing his reliance on the group). Prosthetic fingers are a big business in Japan…

Grant Marek/Thrillist

Oh, and there's actually a second bottle with the secret menu in it. Once you spot one, discretely ask the bartender if you can take a look at it, then carefully slide out the menu, order, and carefully slide it back in (watch your fingers…).

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is an SF-based freelance writer. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

Grant Marek is Thrillist’s Senior Cities Director. He’s always likes to be let in on a little secret. Share yours with him on Twitter @grant_marek.

1. PABU 101 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111 (Financial District)

When you think of Japanese whisky bars, you think of Nihon Whisky Lounge. But Pabu is a solid surprising contender: they have a secret Japanese cocktail menu, plus traditional Japanese whisky service. Each of the 14 Japanese whiskies offered are served with a complimentary food item that's blowtorched in front of you, meant to bring out the complex flavors of the drink.

Stuff You'll Like