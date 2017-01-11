Kevin Diedrich Unveils PCH, Your New Favorite Cocktail Hang

Or in the Oh Snap, which adds a surprising -- even healthy -- touch with fresh sugar snap peas.

Over the past six months, when he wasn’t translating sophisticated pastry recipes into boozy libations, Kevin has been modernizing and brightening Cantina’s interior himself -- often from 4am until it was time to start slinging drinks. It turns out that drilling into walls just before a night’s service allowed him to strike real-estate gold: the building’s original brick is now exposed, making the space about 2ft wider, and he also unearthed a skylight in the back, which was covered up during Cantina’s reign -- perhaps its only misstep. Patrons now get the same cocktail culture and neighborhood vibe of Cantina, but in a brighter, more open space with understated furnishings that put the beautiful back-bar and Kevin’s drinks front-and-center.