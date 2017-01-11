Food & Drink

Kevin Diedrich Unveils PCH, Your New Favorite Cocktail Hang

By Published On 06/21/2016 By Published On 06/21/2016
PCH bartender
Courtesy of Allison Webber

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Why There's Barely Any Cheese in East Asian Food

related

This Badminton Rally Might Be the Most Exciting Thing You See Today

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

Bartender-about-town Kevin Diedrich has officially unveiled his own cocktail bar, Pacific Cocktail Haven (PCH) in the old Cantina space. And he’s brought his dog, Kona, with him.

If you’ve ever tasted a Diedrich signature (which you probably have, if you’ve had a cocktail in SF in the last 10 years: he’s best known for crafting delicious libations at hotel bars Burritt Room, Jasper’s, and BDK), then you know you don’t really need to read any further. It’s a neighborhood bar, helmed by Kevin Diedrich. There’s a dog. Enough said.

Related

related

The Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco

related

The Most Unpretentious Wine Bars in San Francisco

related

The 13 Best Drinking Neighborhoods in San Francisco, Ranked

related

The Best Rooftop Bars in San Francisco
PCH
Courtesy of Allison Webber

Kevin teamed up with Sidecar Hospitality (Schroeder’s, Press Club) to purchase Cantina, a long-time cocktail haunt and industry-hang in Union Square in December. For six months, the team incubated the new cocktail bar concept with Turnkey, a pop-up inside Cantina that he operated while refreshing the spot's narrow interior. And this week, the refreshed design and brand-new, 18-deep cocktail menu ($11-$13) is ready to delight and confound your taste buds.

PCH cocktail
Courtesy of Allison Webber

While the pop-up menu was an ode to Kevin’s greatest hits -- largely from the short-lived BDK --  the new menu is like taking a virtual tour of his favorite San Francisco haunts, particularly their dessert menus. A testament to Kevin’s advanced palate, cocktail genius, and love of pastries, he translates a pineapple macaroon from B. Patisserie into a saffron-infused mezcal concoction with grilled pineapple (The Saffron pictured above). Inspired by the miso-honey butter spread that comes with cornbread at Old Bus Tavern, he formed the Miso Old Fashioned, which blends miso butter, rum, apple brandy, and bitters into a silky, textural libation with both savory and sweet notes.

PCH cocktails
Courtesy of Allison Webber

Other innovation lies in his twists on the classics, such as the Naked Mai Tai, which strips the Mai Tai of its citrus.

PCH cocktail
Courtesy of Allison Webber

Or in the Oh Snap, which adds a surprising -- even healthy -- touch with fresh sugar snap peas.

Over the past six months, when he wasn’t translating sophisticated pastry recipes into boozy libations, Kevin has been modernizing and brightening Cantina’s interior himself -- often from 4am until it was time to start slinging drinks. It turns out that drilling into walls just before a night’s service allowed him to strike real-estate gold: the building’s original brick is now exposed, making the space about 2ft wider, and he also unearthed a skylight in the back, which was covered up during Cantina’s reign -- perhaps its only misstep. Patrons now get the same cocktail culture and neighborhood vibe of Cantina, but in a brighter, more open space with understated furnishings that put the beautiful back-bar and Kevin’s drinks front-and-center.

Plus, at the end of the day, it’s a bar with a dog.**

related

Check Out San Francisco's Impossibly Tiny Bars

related

The Most Unpretentious Wine Bars in San Francisco
PCH
Courtesy of Allison Webber

**For your best chance at drinking with Kona, head to PCH when it opens at 5pm before the dog’s bedtime.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Amy Copperman is a writer in San Francisco who loves it when bars have animal mascots. See where she’s eating and drinking on Instagram. @coppergirl

1. Pacific Cocktail Haven 580 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94102 (Union Square)

Satiate your tropical cravings at Pacific Cocktail Haven, a tiki-inspired bar by Kevin Diedrich, the expert barman behind BDK, Jasper's, and Burritt Room. PCH has a subtle aloha vibe (don't worry, not everything is made from fake bamboo), refreshing drinks, and an unpretentious vibe. Cocktails, mixed with inventive spirits (yogurt liquor, saffron-infused mezcal) and unusual ingredients (sugar snap peas, house-made tzatziki sauce), are the star here.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Grab a Pint From the Bay's Best New Breweries

related

READ MORE
Newly Opened Flores Creates Modern Mexican Cocktails con Fuego

related

READ MORE
A Drink With San Francisco's Bartender of the Year

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like