Peerless pierogies, plus… FREE JUICE!

If you want to look fresh, buy one of those magazines with 47 pages of fashion ads in them. If you want to eat fresh, just look to Thrillist and Bolthouse Farms, because we’ve teamed up to showcase some of SF’s best farm-to-table restos. This round: Bluestem Brasserie. Bluestem covers the local angle by sourcing exclusively from Cali purveyors, from grass-fed meat (bluestem’s an indigenous grass preferred by cattle ranchers -- the more you know) to Napa/Sonoma wines. If they can’t get something from one of their local providers -- because, say, it didn’t rain enough to harvest his tomatoes -- they’ll just replace it with something they do have rather than bending the rules. And what they do have, they don’t waste: “whole-animal utilization” is definitely not just a fun-sounding catchphrase around here. Hit up Bluestem Brasserie from now through 11/20, and they’ll set you up with a free bottle of Bolthouse Farms juice, perfect for washing down maple-bacon brussels sprouts, quite possibly the most fashionable dish on their menu.