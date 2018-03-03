Food & Drink

A giant beer hall with a six-keg kegerator

04/03/2013

What would it take to convince you to go all the way down to Mountain View? Okay, but what if we were out of box sets of Babylon 5? Would a 12,000sqft beer hall called Steins with a rentable outdoor patio do it? Good, because..

... the humongant space has seats for more than 250 people (including in two private, rentable rooms), plus two metal wheel chandeliers, and an embedded-in-the-wall "magic glass" TV. Speaking of magic... expelliarmus!

Since it's out of the city and actually has nice weather, they've got a 4000sqft patio complete with a glass-enclosed fireplace, rock fountain, lawn, and six-keg kegerator... yeah, that thing, that's the one

And inside, they have a full bar and at least seven seats at said bar

All 30 of their draft beers are visible through this little window..

... and run directly to the taps with no chemical cooling necessary

PLUS, they've got crazy-good bar fare that ranges from homemade pretzels to this Steins Burger: a blend of house-aged short rib, brisket, and sirloin with optional (riiiiiiiight) adds like pastrami, pork belly, and a fried egg

Or, grab the "Breakfast for Dinner", an egg-topped pork belly smothered in maple-Dijon vinaigrette -- probably something you'll wanna order even if you don't have space.

1. Steins Beer Garden 895 Villa St, Mountain View, CA 94041

