A Drink With San Francisco's Bartender of the Year

From computers to cocktails

Even if you’ve been lucky enough to drink Kevin Diedrich’s creative cocktails at Burritt Room + Tavern, Jasper’s Corner Tap & Kitchen, the short-lived BDK, or his current home, Pacific Cocktail Haven, and converse with the man behind the bar, you probably don’t know that he started his career working in IT in Washington, D.C. But he hated the office setting. "Every day was spent staring at a computer screen for hours on end trying to troubleshoot software and hardware. There was no action, no energy," he said.

Lucky for all of us, Kevin's best friend and roommate at that time was a DJ. And his girlfriend was a bartender. Which means Kevin spent a lot of time going out at night. It didn’t take him long to realize that the nightlife scene was a lot more fulfilling than troubleshooting why someone put their credit card into the floppy disc drive. So Kevin quit his job and paid $500 to attend a local bartending school. He had no idea it was going to be a career but, at the very least, it would be an escape from a job he no longer liked.