How to Happy Hour for 14 Hours Straight in San Francisco

According to alcohol science, drinks taste better when you don’t pay full price. And since you're clearly in the market for stuff that's not full price, we found you 14 straight hours' worth of them. Here's how to weekday happy hour in San Francisco, without stopping, from 12pm-2am.
12-1pm: Fly Bar
Tenderloin
If you're gonna do a 14-hour, cross-city happy hour, you’re going to need to first fortify your stomach, which you can do for a mere $6 when you order one of the discounted pizzas at Fly Bar's weekday happy hour, noon to 6pm (except Monday when they open at 5:30pm). Also, score $1 off draught beers and wine and $2 off Flybar cocktails.
1-3pm: Northstar Café
North Beach
Once you’ve carbo-loaded, head to one of the oldest bars in SF for $4 well drinks and draught beers (offered weekdays from 1-7pm). Play a couple rounds of free pool and eat some free popcorn while you’re at it. You've got a couple hours to kill.
3-4pm: Royal Exchange
Financial District
If you're looking for the perfect time to beat the suits crowding into this FiDi spot, 3pm is it. Plus, there's a happy hour from 2-6pm, Monday through Thursday and on Friday until close. Throw back $5 beer, wine, and drink specials. And enjoy select appetizers for $5.95.
4-5pm: Homestead
The Mission
Trade tech talk for Prohibition décor and old-timey craft cocktails at ANOTHER one of the oldest bars in San Francisco. Homestead offers rotating specials from 2-6pm and $1 peanuts and pickles in a cozy, historic setting.
5-7pm: Blackbird
Upper Market
Don’t get too lost in your tipsy time travel haze, because you’ll definitely want to put in some quality time at Blackbird, which offers a daily happy hour from 5-8pm. And sure, they'll have $1-2 off draught beers and $2 Bud Lights and PBRs, but the reasons this bar is truly special (and one of our favorites no matter what time) are Bartender-You-Need-To-Know Matt Grippo’s inventive cocktails. Score a margarita, Old Fashioned, or Early Bird cocktail for a mere $6 and a boozy New Orleans coffee (the bar’s signature drink) for seven bucks.
7-8pm: El Rio
The Mission
With a staggering 7hr-long happy hour from 1-8pm, $1 oysters on Fridays, and a spacious back patio, you could ignore everything you’ve read so far and just camp out here all day. And you should definitely do that if you’re happy houring on a Monday, when you can score a Tecate for a buck. Every other day you can have draught beers and well drinks for $4.
8-10pm: Tope
North Beach
So yes, you’ll have to haul it clear across town to fill the awkward time when very few establishments offer any deals, but you’re no quitter! $3 draught beers and well drinks from 3-10pm make the Uber ride worth it.
10-11pm: Dosa
The Mission
It's been a while since you ate all of the peanuts at Homestead, which means it’s time to take advantage of Dosa’s incredible food and late-night happy hour Sunday through Thursday at the Valencia location from 9pm to close. Pair your exceptional Indian food with a $4 Kingfish Lager or $6 Allagash Tripel, featured wine special ($6), or specialty cocktail ($7).
11pm-2am: Elixir
The Mission
This bar’s commitment to being your final drink of the night is perhaps why it has managed to be in business since 1858. Sunday through Tuesday, Elixir offers a late-night happy hour featuring $1-off draught beers and well drinks from 11pm to close, but you can get a $3 can of Hamm’s. All. The. Time.
Amy Copperman is a regular Thrillist SF contributor. Happy hour is her favorite hour(s!!!) of day.
This neighborhood favority displays murals and paintings from local artists, has excellent sangria, and serves nachos that have a cult following. Hit them during the week at happy hour (noon-6pm) to score $6 pizzas and dollar-off beers. Their other location on Divisadero is a great spot to grab a bite after lounging in Alamo Square, a place to meet friends for dinner before going to a show at The Independent, and an excellent option for a low-key first date.
The Northstar Café captures the essence of your favorite dive bars with free pool and popcorn, a six-hour happy hour every weekday, and Christmas lights, but the Bay Area pride covering the walls and its over a century-long tenure (it opened in 1882!) make the spot quintessential San Francisco.
This dark wood-laden FiDI stable with 72 taps (spanning the whole gamut of craft, imports and domestics) is a go-to for happy hour -- get there before close of business before the suits arrive and stake out your territory to enjoy assorted $5 drinks and $5.95 apps weekdays 2-6pm (bonus: happy hour runs until closing time on Fridays). If there's a sporting event in which you have interest, 17 TVs are at your disposal.
Harkening back to its Prohibition-era glory, this storied Mission bar is still armed with infamously strong cocktails like, an excellent whiskey selection, and peanuts -- the scattered shells of which will crunch under your feet. It's easy to get cozy inside Homestead's Victorian-style parlor, which sports a pressed tin ceiling, giant nude paintings, and (best of all) a small, snuggle-worthy fireplace tucked in the back of the low-lit space. The bar is dog-friendly, too, so even your pup can become a regular.
Blackbird's a rustic, casual watering hole outfitted with a long mahogany bar, large booths of orange leather, stumpy cocktail tables cut from tree cross-sections, a pool table, and a photo booth. This neighborhood joint tempts the locals with its wines by the glass, artisanal craft beers, and oak-aged cocktails. It offers a daily happy hour from 5-8pm with $1-2 off draft beers and $2 Bud Lights and PBRs.
Since 1978, El Rio has been serving up cheap drinks and hot beats on its expansive back patio. This Mission dive is a staple of the San Francisco gay bar scene with its packed barbecues, killer Sunday parties (like Hard French), live music, pool tables, shuffleboard, and serious dance vibes. Come for the free oysters every Friday at 5:30pm, but bring cash for your drinks.
Tope stands out like a sore thumb in North Beach, offering up club vibe more commonly seen in the Castro. With the walls painted like a Kubrick club film set and the music asking you, “Why aren’t you dancing?”, you might find yourself surprised that you are listening to the jukebox instead of a DJ.
Dosa began its tenure as a beacon of brilliant South Indian cooking when it opened in the Mission more than a decade ago. It's still the best Indian cuisine in the city, and restaurant's namesake dosas are made from inventive fusion batters and served with fresh coconut and tomato chutneys and sambar, a lentil and vegetable dipping sauce. The restaurant also has excellent cocktails, especially the Gin and Tonic made with house-made fig and cardamom tonic.
Home to 350+ whiskies, Elixir, which opened in 1858, is the second oldest saloon in the city. The space feels like a combination of a pub, sports bar, and cocktail lounge, which accounts for their amazing diverse drink menu. Come for happy hour and stay until it transforms into a velvety candle-lit party, because why not?