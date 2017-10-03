Alright, let's vote: who's got the best cup of Joe in SF?

Oh snap, that amazing new national holiday that everyone is talking about, the Best Day of Your Life, is less than a month away. But before we can start buying you beers and doing the single greatest 15hr itinerary any man has ever done, we need your help making sure the day kicks off right by helping us hand-pick the city's finest cup of coffee. So take a look at the finalists below, and cast your vote in the comments section at the bottom of the page
You've got the nominees. Now make your choice by putting A, B, C, or D in the comments section below.
Trending
Stuff You'll Like
Oh snap, that amazing new national holiday that everyone is talking about, the Best Day of Your Life, is less than a month away. But before we can start buying you beers and doing the single greatest 15hr itinerary any man has ever done, we need your help making sure the day kicks off right by helping us hand-pick the city's finest cup of coffee. So take a look at the finalists below, and cast your vote in the comments section at the bottom of the page