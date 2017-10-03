Food & Drink

Alright, let's vote: who's got the best cup of Joe in SF?

A barista making coffee at Blue Bottle Coffee

Oh snap, that amazing new national holiday that everyone is talking about, the Best Day of Your Life, is less than a month away. But before we can start buying you beers and doing the single greatest 15hr itinerary any man has ever done, we need your help making sure the day kicks off right by helping us hand-pick the city's finest cup of coffee. So take a look at the finalists below, and cast your vote in the comments section at the bottom of the page

Put "A" in the comments to vote for Blue Bottle Coffee The coffee itself is so good, it's had a cult following for ages, but with its SOMA brick & mortar (pictured at the beginning of the article), BBC solidified its place at the top of the SF coffee scene.

Put "B" in the comments to vote for Four Barrel Coffee This caffeine spot's got French presses for days inside their rugged sadly-wifi-free shop, plus... Dynamo Donuts

Put "C" in the comments to vote for Philz Coffee Phil perfected his roasting skills by tinkering with coffee for 25yrs at his corner store, all to find the perfect cup, and he's done pretty well for himself, with six locations in the city itself and seven more in the Bay Area.

Put "D" in the comments to vote for Sightglass Coffee Sightglass is a true coffee-nerd's paradise, with single-origin beans, three different methods of roasting, and a coffee bar upstairs where you can talk shop and see some of their trickiest brews

You've got the nominees. Now make your choice by putting A, B, C, or D in the comments section below.

A cup of coffee from Blue Bottle Coffee
A cup of coffee from Four Barrel Coffee
A cup of iced coffee from Philz Coffee
The interior at Sightglass Coffee

