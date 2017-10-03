SF's first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map

Because riding the Muni will make you want allllllll the drinks, we've assembled the first-ever Muni Metro Bar Map, which breaks down the best bar within two(ish) blocks of every Muni stop (that actually has bars near it).
M-Ocean View
19th Ave and Junipero Serra - Park 77 Bar
San Francisco State University - The Pub
West Portal - Philosopher's Club
Castro St - Beaux
Church St - Blackbird
Van Ness - The Beer Hall
Civic Center - Mr. Smith's
Powell St - Mikkeller Bar
Montgomery St - Local Edition
Embarcadero - Cafe Terminus
L-Taraval
Taraval and 17th - Tonight Soju Bar
Taraval and 19th - Shannon Arms Irish Pub
Taraval and 22nd - Grandma's Saloon
Taraval and 24th - Dragon Lounge
Taraval and 30th - Parkside Tavern
Taraval and 32nd - The Four Deuces
Taraval and 46th - The Riptide
46th and Zoo - The United Irish Cultural Center (not a joke)
T-Third Street
Mission Rock - Distillery No. 209
UCSF Mission Bay - Mission Rock Resort
3rd and Mariposa - The Ramp
20th St - Triple Voodoo Brewery and Tap Room
23rd St - Smokestack
3rd and Hudson/Innes - Sam Jordan's Bar
3rd and Kirkwood/La Salle - All Good Pizza
3rd and Williams - Jazz Room
Bayshore and Sunnydale - 7 Mile House
KT-Ingleside
West Portal Ave and 14th Ave - The Dubliner
Ocean and Jules - The Ave Bar
J-Church
Church and Market - Churchill
Church and 16th - Pilsner Inn
Church and 18th - Cerveceria de MateVeza
20th St - Dolores Park (Is it a bar? Might as well be.)
Liberty - Loló
21st St - Liberties
Church and 22nd - Lone Palm
Church and 24th - The Dubliner
Church and 29th - Rock Bar
30th St and Dolores - Coronitas
San Jose and Glen Park - Glen Park Station
San Jose and Santa Rosa - Spitfire Rose
N-Judah
Duboce and Church St - Churchill
Duboce and Noe St - Danny Coyle's
Carl and Cole - Kezar Bar & Restaurant
Carl and Stanyan - Finnegan's Wake
Irving and 7th - Fireside Bar
Irving and 9th - Social Kitchen & Brewery
Judah and 9th - Mucky Duck
Judah and 15th - The Corner Spot
Judah and 19th - The Taco Shop at Underdogs
Judah and 22nd - Silver Spur
Judah and 25th - Durty Nelly's
Judah and 43rd - Celia's
Judah and 46th - Pittburgh's Pub
