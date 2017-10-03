Food & Drink

SF's Best Lunch + Booze Specials

By Published On 02/10/2014 By Published On 02/10/2014
Mars Boozy Lunch
Lou Bustamante

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best U.S. Cities for a Totally Free (and Kickass) Weekend

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

If there's one day of the week that almost demands you have a little booze with lunch, it's... every day. But, since alcohol costs (ugh) money, and you can't always rely on Jody in Sales to expense everything, here're six places you can do some mid-work-day drinking, that won't cost you an expensive arm and an expensive leg.

Related

related

Where to get free food in SF, from bagels to oysters to BBQ

related

Where to Boozy Brunch in SF: A Hood-By-Hood Guide

related

7 off-menu items in SF you ABSOLUTELY have to order

related

Where to get free food in SF, from bagels to oysters to BBQ
Lark Creek
Lou Bustamante

What: $2 Martinis
Where: Lark Creek Steak
Buy an entrée (so... steak) at this steakhouse (see?), and they'll serve you two $2 martinis, made with either gin or vodka.

FFF

What: Cheeseburger, Fries, and Beer for $12
Where: Fast Food Francais
If you find yourself across the Bay in Sausalito and “accidentally” miss the ferry back to San Francisco during lunch, pop in to Trip-F for their $12 burger, beer, and frites.

Comstock Free Lunch

What: $2 Cocktails
Where: TRACE
Shake that Moscone Center convention-stupor on Fridays at the W Hotel's shmancy, bi-level California cuisine-ery, where they'll pour you up to two (so... two) restorative $2 martinis, or Lemongrass Drops (vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemongrass syrup, lemon, pineapple, and mint) with your lunch.

More Mars Boozy Lunch
Lou Bustamante

What: $2 Taco & Tecate Tuesdays
Where: Mars Bar
This SOMA bar does Taco Tuesdays about as well as you can do them: with $2 carnitas tacos and $2 beers. Even better, the special runs pretty much all day, and even better than even better, they've got a sun-stroked back patio.

related

The San Francisco Oyster Happy Hours Guide You Desperately Need

related

Where to Boozy Brunch in SF: A Hood-By-Hood Guide
Comstock Saloon Free Lunch Fridays
Lou Bustamante

What: Free Lunch Fridays
Where: Comstock Saloon
In old San Francisco, it was common practice for bars to lure folks in to drink with the promise of free food. Comstock Saloon revives that custom with a buy-two-drinks-get-a-weekly-special-plate, proving there is such thing as a free lunch (... if you pay for two drinks).

T-Lish

What: $10 Taco, Tequila Shot, and A Beer Prix-Fixe
Where: Tacolicious Locations
This is a threesome you never knew you wanted to be involved in (San Francisco is like that). Depending on your stamina or appetite, this alone might not be enough for a full meal, but you can always double up, because, um, yeah.

Lou Bustamante is a Bay Area based cocktail and spirits writer who's spent time working at a distillery, and once came back from Jalisco, Mexico with 20 tons of whole cooked blue agave piñas. He doesn't remember doing that. Follow him (from a distance) on Twitter.

1. Mars Bar & Restaurant 798 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Mission Bay)

SoMa's Mars Bar has it all. The 20-plus-year-old institution is both a bar and a restaurant, complete with a heated outdoor patio, a pool table, and live DJs during happy hour. It's got quintessential sports bar-type happy hours, with half-price wings and $3 bottled beer on Mondays and $5 pizza on Wednesdays. It's the kind of place you can go to watch football one night, and dance to vinyl records another. There's a new crowd every day, so it never gets old.

2. TRACE San Francisco 181 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103 (Soma)

Located inside the W San Francisco, Trace serves an upscale menu of Bay Area food that's perfect for a power lunch. Expect plenty of vegetables and fish, plus reliable roasted meat dishes. The space is W-sleek with leather booths and modern furniture.

3. Lark Creek Steak 845 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 (San Francisco)

Lark Creek Steak, located in the Westfield San Francisco Centre, offers a view of the Emporium Dome, as well as top-notch steak and desserts.

4. Tacolicious 2250 Chestnut St., San Francisco, CA (The Marina)

Two blocks down from the original (and now-closed) Chestnut St location, this outpost of Tacolicious is bigger and brighter than its predecessor. The gourmet taco shop's menu features the original tortilla-wrapped goods you know and love, all of which are made with locally-sourced ingredients. Expect near-authentic tacos filled with house-made chorizo and potatoes, Baja-style Pacific cod, and Guajillo chili-braised brisket. There's also a solid selection of tequila-heavy cocktails and beers from Mexico and California.

5. Comstock Saloon 155 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133 (North Beach)

From the folks behind Absinthe, Comstock is a classic San Francisco bar in North Beach. The throwback interior is outfitted with antique fans, a 150-year-old absinthe fountain, and the spot's original mahogany bar from 1907. The cocktails are just as classic as the bar, and the tie-and-vest wearing bartenders know how to mix pisco, lemon juice, and pineapple gomme into a standout punch.

6. Fast Food Francais 39 Caledonia St, Sausalito, CA 94965 (Marin)

Fast Food Francais, or F3 if you're not a nerd, serves up American-style fast with French accents, like their cheddar melt made with Cabot fondue.

Stuff You'll Like