Food & Drink

5 genius ideas for sneaking booze into the Treasure Island Music Festival

By Published On 10/17/2014 By Published On 10/17/2014
Daisy Barringer

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

Oreo Hot Cocoa Has Arrived to Vastly Improve Winter

related

Most Canadian Man Ever Politely Asks Bears to Leave His Yard

related

Gordon Ramsay’s New Show Sounds Like 'Kitchen Nightmares’ on Steroids

Treasure Island Music Festival is tomorrow, and -- like we did with Outside Lands -- we're doing you a huge favor and showing you five totally new ways to sneak booze into a place that doesn’t let you BYOB.

Oh, and just to be clear, we're only showing you how to do it; we would never, EVER advise you to actually do any of these things, 'cause that would totally be against festival rules. Right.

Related

related

The Wiggle drinking guide

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map

related

This bar will bring a bathtub filled with beers to your table

related

The Wiggle drinking guide
Daisy Barringer

1. Bury a bottle before the festival fences go up

Time’s running out to implement this one, but we have faith that you can pull it off. Doing so is fairly simple, if "simple" is a word that means "kind of a pain in the ass".
 
You will need:
1) A trowel
2) A bottle of booze
3) A car (to get to Treasure Island)
4) A dog (optional)

Daisy Barringer

STEP ONE: Drive the car to Treasure Island and find a spot inside the festival boundaries. Pretend you're just taking your dog on a scenic walk so that people don't pay attention when you pull a trowel and a bottle of booze out of your bag.

Note: you'll want to be able to find this spot again, so either bury it near a landmark or use "paces" to remember where it is.

Daisy Barringer

STEP TWO: Bust out that trowel and get to diggin’.

Daisy Barringer

STEP THREE: Bury that booze.

related

16 ways to stop sucking at San Francisco

related

The First-Ever BART Bar Map
Daisy Barringer

STEP FOUR: Make it look like no one was ever there.

STEP FIVE: Remember where the hell it is when you get to the festival tomorrow.

Daisy Barringer

2. Hide it in an electric misting fan

This one's a bit of a risk, but we took one of these fans into a 49ers game recently without incident and those security people are insane. Still -- maybe don't bring one quite as big as the one we're showing here, since it screams "I'm a crazy person who freaks out if I get even the slightest bit hot" and it might not even actually be that hot at Treasure Island.

You will need:
1) A water misting fan
2) Clear booze
3) AA batteries (in case you want to actually mist your face with booze or, you know, drink the booze and fill it with water and use the fan for reals)

Daisy Barringer

STEP ONE: Fill the part where the water normally goes with vodka or gin.

Daisy Barringer

STEP TWO: Screw the bottom back on and act cool, dude. Act cool.

related

Stanford Drinking Guide: Where to Booze With Lots of People Wearing Red

related

This bar will bring a bathtub filled with beers to your table
Daisy Barringer

3. Slip it in a sandwich

Because messing with someone's sandwich would just be plain rude.

You will need:
1) An airplane-sized bottle of booze
2) A mini baguette
3) Some lettuce or cheese
4) Plastic wrap for extra decoy protection

Daisy Barringer

STEP ONE: Make sure the baguette is slightly bigger than the bottle of booze.

Daisy Barringer

STEP TWO: Slice the roll in half, leaving more bread on top.

Daisy Barringer

STEP THREE: Use a knife to carefully hollow out a bottle-sized hole in the top of the roll.

related

The definitive top 7 NorCal breweries, as chosen by 5 SF beer experts

related

16 ways to stop sucking at San Francisco
Daisy Barringer

STEP FOUR: Slap some lettuce around the edges and wrap it up in plastic so it looks like a delicious sandwich that you're saving for later.

Daisy Barringer

4. "Infuse" it into an orange

Basically, you'll be drinking and fighting off a cold, all at the same time.

You will need:
1) Oranges
2) A syringe or marinade injector
3) Booze (tequila and vodka are both good options)

Daisy Barringer

STEP ONE: Fill up the injector with booze. The one shown holds two ounces!

Daisy Barringer

STEP TWO: Insert the needle of the marinade injector into the orange, stopping as close to the center as possible, and then inject. If you want to, you can pretend you're a doctor while doing this (you want to). Repeat as wanted/needed.

STEP THREE: Store in the fridge for 24 hours (not required, but recommended).

STEP FOUR: Juggle oranges while you walk through security (NOT REALLY). Peel and enjoy.
 

related

11 Paso Robles secrets, revealed

related

Stanford Drinking Guide: Where to Booze With Lots of People Wearing Red
Daisy Barringer

5. Hide it in plain sight

BAM!

You will need:
1) Clear alcohol
2) An empty water bottle
3) "Sneak Alcohol Caps"
 

Daisy Barringer

STEP ONE: Get an empty water bottle with a white cap. Remove the entire cap (including the plastic ring).

STEP TWO: Fill that thing up all the way to the brim with vodka or gin. This is key. If it's not full, it won't look like it's never been opened.

Daisy Barringer

STEP THREE: Place the magical cap on top to make it look like your water bottle is still factory sealed. Feel smug as you cruise by security and get your drink on for cheap.

Sign up here for our daily San Francisco email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun SF has to offer.

Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor and she would never, ever condone breaking the rules to sneak booze into a music festival, but she would definitely do it for a Niners game. Follow her on Twitter @daisy.

Stuff You'll Like