The coolest thing to happen to SOMA in a LONG time

Being an Alchemist in the 14th century was actually pretty daunting: you had to discover a means for everlasting life, transmute base metals into gold, and, worst of all, hang out with Zosimos of Panopolis. For a bar taking a less-daunting approach to that age-old profession, check out Alchemist Bar & Lounge in SOMA
The Alchemist is a little bit dive bar, a little bit steampunk, and a little bit speakeasy all rolled into one. The SOMA watering hole is helmed by some seriously talented bartenders who whip up cocktails using Chinese herbs and liqueurs you've probably never heard of before. A guest bartender program showcases new mixologists and gives you a reason to keep coming back for more.