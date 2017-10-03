Food & Drink

There's a secret club behind the scoreboard at AT&T Park

By Published On 07/29/2014 By Published On 07/29/2014
Joe Starkey

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

SF has had an influx of totally awesome secret things as of late, but The Gotham Club might just be the awesomest, secretest one.

It's a members-only, speakeasy-style club behind the scoreboard at AT&T Park that has nothing to do with Batman (sorry), but everything to do with two secret entrances (not sorry!), a cocktail bar, A BOWLING ALLEY, mitt-sized Bavarian pretzels, and maybe the best view of the Bay in the entire park.

Related

related

Every single room in Bourbon & Branch (even the secret basement one!)

related

Order this off-menu drink, and an Uber will take you to a secret club

related

There's a private club behind this fireplace, and we can get you in

related

Every single room in Bourbon & Branch (even the secret basement one!)
Joe Starkey

The main entrance is on the Portwalk (they'll tell you where, once you become a member). Once you head through it, you'll walk up the stairs to the Clubhouse. The first thing you'll notice? This crazy view of the Bay.

Joe Starkey

The second thing you'll notice (okay, okay, first thing) is the full bar, which features actual cocktails that'll only cost you a couple bucks more than a light stadium beer.

Joe Starkey

You'll also notice this emblem everywhere -- it's an homage to the New York Gothams (aka the SF Giants before they moved here). Good news for all you Thrillist-reading former ball players, too: anyone who played on the Giants or Gothams is an automatic club member.

Joe Starkey

On nicer days (ha!), you'll want to head to the outdoor seating area behind even more scoreboards, where you'll get almost uninterrupted views of the park.

related

15 secret things in SF you had no idea existed

related

Order this off-menu drink, and an Uber will take you to a secret club
Joe Starkey

Even the ice cubes here are baseball-themed. They're made with a special press and used in the #24 (their take on an Old Fashioned), which'll run you a cool $15.

If you're looking for something a little more pocket-friendly, there's the $12 Hamm's and a Dickel-combo-ing "Bullpen Booze Cage", named after the moniker given to part of the San Francisco Recreation Park on Valencia between 14th St and 15th St, where the New York Giants once played an exhibition game against the San Francisco Seals in 1907. Back then, $0.75 would score you entry to the game, a ham and cheese sandwich, and either a shot of whiskey or two cans of beer.

Joe Starkey

Leather stools with baseball stitching? Seems right.

Joe Starkey

They also offer bar bites like Bavarian pretzels with homemade Dijon mustard, or the Gotham Dog with spicy brown mustard on an onion roll.

Joe Starkey

You'll find baseball memorabilia everywhere, including some really cool stuff from the past century that's in a locked glass cabinet (so you don't get mustard stains on everything).

related

There's a private club behind this fireplace, and we can get you in
Joe Starkey

Best of all, though? If you ask really nicely, you'll get to be responsible for switching out the old-school numbers in the out-of-town scoreboard during the game (doing it wrong will probably get your privileges revoked though, so no pressure...).

Joe Starkey

There are two more club areas as well, including this Bullpen from which members get to watch batting practice/snag deep fly balls at field-level. Then, on the other side of the stadium, there's...

Joe Starkey

... the Game Room, hidden behind a door labeled 'Electrical Closet' [Editor's Note: please do not start looking behind every door labeled 'Electrical Closet']. One of the walls is covered with what they claim are portraits of famous Giants from history, though Andre, The seems to be curiously missing.

Joe Starkey

The Game Room is equipped with a bunch of awesome stuff, including a big-screen TV for watching the game while you're playing on their custom billiards table (let's all be happy they didn't make it orange).

related

15 secret things in SF you had no idea existed
Joe Starkey

They've got old-school arcade games like Golden Tee, Tetris, Donkey Kong, and Ms. Pac-Man.

Joe Starkey

HOLY CRAP THEY HAVE A BOWLING ALLEY.

Joe Starkey

Membership is currently open to season ticket holders, with a $2,500 starting fee and $1,250 in annual dues. Seems like a small price to pay for a PRIVATE FRIGGIN BOWLING ALLEY, right?

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and definitely wouldn't turn down an invite from a club member to come join. Send all invitations to him on Twitter.

1. The Gotham Club 24 Willie Mays Plz, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Soma)

The Gotham Club is the ultimate secret speakeasy behind the scoreboard of AT&T Park. The upscale space is packed with vintage Giants memorabilia, a bowling lane, billiards, and revamped variations on classic ballpark snacks. Chow down on giant Bavarian pretzels while sipping luxe craft cocktails, and be sure to check out the gorgeous views of the Bay when you're not too busy cheering on the Giants.

Stuff You'll Like