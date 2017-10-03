Food & Drink

Alchemist adds a bar downstairs, and it has Super Nintendo

Published On 04/24/2014
Joe Starkey

You know that awesome, steampunk upstairs bar Alchemist Bar & Lounge? Well, it just got a little brother in the space right below, only he's slightly less into Victorian industrialism, and slightly more into being outdoorsy, maybe goes hunting, and definitely enjoys playing retro video games. Did we take that metaphor too far? Well, here's a little more of a concrete explanation...

Antlerlier at Woodbury
Joe Starkey

Remember that thing about hunting? Yeah, the place kinda looks like a lodge; it's adorned with wood paneling, chandeliers made of antlers, and taxidermied animals lining the walls. Their names are Barney, Reggie, Remus, and Ronald, by the way. Seriously. 

Stools at Woodbury
Joe Starkey

They also have some pretty sweet unicycle stools with the pedals as footrests, so you can sidle up to the bar and order one of their 16 drafts, plus munch on some of their snacks, like...

Spiced nuts
Woodbury

Their spiced nuts are a real kick in the... tastebuds. What, where did you think we were going with that?

Poutine Woodbury
Woodbury

Canada's gift to the world: cheese and mushroom gravy-topped poutine.

Tots at Woodbury
Woodbury

And their unique, homemade tots are not to be missed, with their chimichurri and lemon ginger aioli.

Super Nintendo at Woodbury
Joe Starkey

They've got a first-come, first-serve video game setup with an Atari and a Street Fighter II-equipped Super Nintendo, so you can totally bust out your Hurricane Kick... or just be cheap and electrocute the crap out of everyone as Blanca.  

Beer and a shot at Woodbury
Joe Starkey

Did we mention they have an entire back bar devoted to getting a beer and a shot? Because they totally do. And that's where you'll find us.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and totally will kick your ass multiple times per second as Chun Li. Challenge him on Twitter.

1. Woodbury 685 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Soma)

Right below Alchemist Bar & Lounge is this taxidermy-adorned cocktail bar. It's complete with wood paneling, chandeliers made of antlers, delicious poutine, and a second back bar serving just beer and shots.

