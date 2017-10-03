Food & Drink

CHUBFEST: Thighway to the Danger Zone

Chubbies

This Saturday, Chubbies is throwing an absolutely epic party devoted to the '80s, and we're so sure you need to get in on it, that we got you $15 off the VIP and "General Admission + Open Bar" tickets. But first, some awesome, Stefon-y details: there will be dancing robots, mullets on-the-go, DJs, games, prizes for the first 100 people to arrive, and no pants allowed. No, seriously, bring shorts, because there is literally a pant check at the door. Plus, there's a charity raffle that'll have prizes like a day on the Bay for you and six friends on the founder's boat, a $250 Uber gift card, and a Griz Coat.

So, in order to get that sweet $15 off the VIP (which includes a pair of Chubbies!) or GA + Open Bar, simply enter the code ThrillistSF when you get your tickets here. Now throw on your '80s-est gear, and you'll look as cool as ice, man. 

