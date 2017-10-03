A SOMA bar that rivals Bloodhound

From the dude behind nearby John Colins, Southside Spirit House is a 2000sqft SOMA bar with donut holes, on-fire cocktails, and a sort of Texas saloon-ish interior with reclaimed wood and giant mirrors on the ceiling so you can check out how good you look after all that hard work you put in at the gym that one time you went... two months ago
Two words: truffle tots. Ther are not just any tots, but rather tots tossed in truffle oil, garlic, and Parmesan, served with a homemade blue cheese dipping sauce. The Financial District’s Southside Spirit House serves up these pillowy potatoes alongside a bevy of other tasty sharable items and craft cocktails in a stylish, unpretentious 2,000sqft space. A handcrafted wooden bar anchors the establishment, while a rotating selection of local artists showcase their work on the spacious walls.