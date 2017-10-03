Food & Drink

A tequila company helps you get your game on

By Published On 04/18/2013 By Published On 04/18/2013
Camarena Tequila

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

This Tuesday, at AT&T Park, Camarena Tequila is partnering with the Giants to give you a free tasting and an interactive mixology course with the cocktail guy at Cantina, with the 2010 and 2012 trophies on hand for cheersing, plus tickets to the game occurring right after because... yes please.

1. AT&T Park 24 Willie Mays Plz, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Soma)

This pitcher-friendly park offers 8 luxury suites and 6,700 club seats, including 1,500 at field-level behind home plate. Keeping things old school, the park has enormous right-field score boards manually operated by just three guys. Make your own blast to the past and attend the SF Giants home opener, Tuesday April 8th vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Stuff You'll Like