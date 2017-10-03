A tequila company helps you get your game on

This Tuesday, at AT&T Park, Camarena Tequila is partnering with the Giants to give you a free tasting and an interactive mixology course with the cocktail guy at Cantina, with the 2010 and 2012 trophies on hand for cheersing, plus tickets to the game occurring right after because... yes please.
Previous Venue Next Venue Venue Description
1. AT&T Park 24 Willie Mays Plz, San Francisco, CA 94107 (Soma)
This pitcher-friendly park offers 8 luxury suites and 6,700 club seats, including 1,500 at field-level behind home plate. Keeping things old school, the park has enormous right-field score boards manually operated by just three guys. Make your own blast to the past and attend the SF Giants home opener, Tuesday April 8th vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks.