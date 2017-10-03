This is the coldest beer you can get in California. It's served on a bed of snow.

IN CASE YOU ALREADY FORGOT WHAT THAT HEADLINE SAID, THIS BEER IS SERVED ON A BED OF FREAKING SNOW. THERE'S LITERALLY ICE FROZEN TO THE BOTTOM OF THE GLASS. OH CRAP, JUST REALIZED THAT caps lock was on. Either way, though, you're probably wondering just where can you find the definitive coldest beer served in California...
Your answer: Manzanita in Lake Tahoe.
Your beer'll be served on a $90K stainless steel powder-producer that -- sorta like your freezer -- pumps out water that immediately freezes, creating a thin layer of honest-to-God snow...
... that you can a) keep your beer in to ensure it stays blizzard-ass-cold the entire time you're drinking it, and b)
pee in! write in! We drink a lot of beers and have a pretty good grasp on the hot/cold concept, so we're basically positive this is the coldest beer you can get in CA, but if you think you've got one that is actually colder (even though it's probably not) let's hear it...
Setting up shop at Northstar, Manzanita, essentially the Tahoe outpost of SF's beloved Jardiniere; it's just off the lobby at the brand new, mid-mountain Ritz-Carlton Highlands, is phatly appointed with handsome wood n' stone interiors, and serves possibly the coldest beer in the world ON A BED OF FREAKING SNOW.