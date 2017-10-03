5 tequila joints for your agave-sipping pleasure

There is an old saying: tequila is made from the tears of happiness the gods cried when they first created tequila. Okay, that doesn't make any sense, but this does: five great spots to get your agave on and on and on, on and on and on.
Comal
Tequila Bona Fides: Phish's former manager's place has 60+ tequilas, which you'll enjoy so much, you won't make your first one your Final Flight. That was a deep-cut Phish joke. Yay Phish!
Quick Bite: A tlayuda -- basically an open-faced burrito worth the certain mispronunciation.
Copita
Tequila Bona Fides: 87 tequilas, ensuring your copita ("glass") will always be full.
Quick Bite: The chorizo and potato filled fried "Mexico City-Style Quesadillas" (see above).
Mosto
Tequila Bona Fides: 300 of 'em. That is all.
Quick Bite: The al pastor tacos, served bar-side from a giant rotisserie.
La Condesa
Tequila Bona Fides: This Austin import sports 200 tequilas and 30 mezcals, because 200 tequilas was not enough.
Quick Bite: The spicy chipotle/guava-glazed pork ribs (see above, let eyes grow larger than stomach).
Prizefighter
Tequila Bona Fides: More than 30 fine tequilas, plus possibly the best-named margarita in the world, the "Is That A Margarita?".
Quick Bite: Is that a margarita?
Located in über-cool Berkeley, Comal is an Oaxacan restaurant that's the brainchild of the former Phish manager. The menu includes whole roasted chickens, grilled fish tacos, and pork enchiladas. Even better is their hard-to-believe-spacious outdoor space, where you can sip on your choice of draft and bottled beers, wine, and some perfectly refreshing summer cocktails.
Think of Mosto as the smaller, Mission-located cousin of Tacolicious, because it's from the same dude. In a space ominously lit with a wall of floating candles (fire hazard?), it may be hard to see all THREE HUNDRED of their tequilas, but don't worry, you'll find -- and taste -- them all eventually. We do recommend a steady approach to that goal, though. Because Cinco de Mayo is fast approaching, and you'll need to be in top taco-eating shape.
The second installment of Austin's James Beard-nominated modern Mex-taurant, La Condesa is a brand-new wine country cantina slinging 200 tequilas & 30 mezcals, fusion-y eats done on a Lone Star-imported wood-fired grill (like venison taquitos rolled in a bacon-fat tortilla, or spicy chipotle/guava-glazed pork ribs), and a specialty guacamole sampler, all in a 3500sqft reclaimed alder-furnished interior with a 22-seat bar equipped with the mounted head of a Mexican fighting bull, who apparently sucked at the whole fighting part.
Front-manned by two drink moguls with ties to Bloodhound and Bourbon & Branch, Prizefighter is a pugilism-themed, SF-caliber East Bay cocktail bar armed with a heavyweight 'tail program you'll size up inside at a brick-backed black walnut bar (with an awesomely mounted axe), or outside on a 900sqft patio equipped with heat, so hopefully it doesn't go cold when the NBA Finals are on.
Turns out the Golden Gate Bridge isn't just for tourists to gawk at after all. Get your ass over the beast now, and into Downtown Sausalito, where you'll find Copita, a Mexican restaurant and tequila bar. The owners pride themselves on serving up seasonal food and using fresh, local ingredients. No dish better represents this philosophy than their sublime guac that's made with a just-right portion of serrano chili that comes straight from the owners' personal garden.