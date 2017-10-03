Raise a drink to the new football season with these specialty cocktails

In celebration of football season, we've put together a list of some of our favorite San Fran sports bars. And because a sports bar without game-day specials is the opposite of our favorite, we've arranged for outstanding drink deals at each of them. Get to it. Bar None 1980 Union St San Francisco, CA 94123 The Deal: $5 Chilled Jack Honey shot Park 77 Bar 77 Cambon Dr San Francisco, CA 94132 The Deal: $6 Jack Honey and Ginger Steff’s Sports Bar 141 2nd St San Francisco, CA 94105 The Deal: $6 Jack Honey and Lemonade McTeague's Saloon 1237 Polk St San Francisco, CA 94109 The Deal: $6 Jack Honey and Lemonade Blackthorn 834 Irving St San Francisco, CA 94122 The Deal: $6 Jack Honey and Ginger Bus Stop Bar 1901 Union St San Francisco, CA 94123 The Deal: $6 Jack Honey and Lemonade Rumors Sports Lounge 888 Paris St San Francisco, CA 94112 The Deal: $10 Honeymoon (shot of Jack Honey and Blue Moon)
