This is the greatest SF coffee shop map ever made

Chances are, if you're riding Muni in the morning, you desperately need coffee. So, we've gone out of our way to make your life easier, by using SF Muni's map and our caffeine rolodex to plot out the best, closest coffee shop to every stop on Muni (that matters), replacing each stop name with the name of said caffeine-slinger. The only rule: all of the coffee shops had to be under a 10min walk away from their respective stop.
So without further ado, here's a blown-up version of our ultimate SF coffee shop map, complete with all of the places you should recharge at on your morning commute. And here're the deets on every single shop:
Beachside (Ocean Beach Muni Stop) // Judahlicious (Judah & Sunset) // Hollow (Judah & 19th) // Dash Cafe (Judah & 9th) // Wooly Pig Cafe (UCSF Parnassus) // Reverie Cafe (Carl & Cole) // Jumpin' Java Coffee House (Duboce & Noe) // Duboce Park Cafe (Duboce & Church) // Java Beach Cafe (SF Zoo) // New Taraval Cafe (Taraval & 22nd) // Greenhouse Cafe (West Portal) // Castro Coffee Company (Castro) // Thorough Bread and Pastry (Church) // Cafe St. Jorge (San Jose & Randall) // Cafe XO (Church & 30th) // Martha & Bros Coffee (Church & 24th) // Dolores Park Cafe (Church & 18th) // Cafe du Soleil (Duboce & Church) // MA-velous (Van Ness) // De La Paz Coffee Roasters (Civic Center) // Blue Bottle (Powell) // Workshop Cafe (Montgomery) // Left Coast Cafe (Folsom) // Crossroads Cafe (Brannan) // The Java House Restaurant (2nd & King) // The Creamery (4th & King) // Philz Coffee (Mission Rock) // Cafe 24 (UCSF Mission Bay) // Front Cafe (Mariposa) // Dogpatch Cafe (20th St) // Just For You Cafe (23rd St)
Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor, and runs on an inordinate amount of caffeine every day. Follow his jittery thoughts on Twitter.
1. De La Paz Coffee Roasters1081 Mission St, San Francisco
2. Beachside4300 Judah St, San Francisco
3. Judahlicious3906 Judah St, San Francisco
4. Hollow1435 Irving St, San Francisco
5. Reverie Cafe848 Cole street, San Francisco
6. Jumpin' Java Coffee House139 Noe St, San Francisco
7. Duboce Park Cafe2 Sanchez, San Francisco
8. Java Beach Cafe2650 Sloat Blvd, San Francisco
9. New Taraval Cafe1054 Taraval St, San Francisco
10. Greenhouse Cafe329 W Portal Ave, San Francisco
11. Castro Coffee Company427 Castro St, San Francisco
12. Thorough Bread and Pastry248 Church St, San Francisco
13. Cafe St. Jorge3438 Mission St, San Francisco
14. Cafe XO1799 Church St, San Francisco
15. Martha & Bros Coffee3868 24th St, San Francisco
16. Dolores Park Cafe501 Dolores St, San Francisco
17. Cafe du Soleil200 Fillmore St, San Francisco
18. MA-velous1408 Market St, San Francisco
19. Blue Bottle Coffee66 Mint St, San Francisco
20. Workshop Cafe180 Montgomery St Ste 100, San Francisco
21. Crossroads Café699 Delancey St, San Francisco
22. The Java House RestaurantPier 40 Embarcadero, San Francisco
23. The Creamery685 Fourth St, San Francisco
24. Philz Coffee3101 24th St, San Francisco
25. Cafe 24600 16th St, San Francisco
26. Front150 Mississippi St, San Francisco
27. The Dogpatch Cafe2295 3rd St, San Francisco
28. Just For You732 22nd St, San Francisco
29. Wooly Pig Cafe205 Hugo St, San Francisco
Our very own, in-city coffee roastery.
From the same couple behind micro-batch-brewing Java Beach Cafe, Beachside is a church-pew'd, walnut-slabbed, creatively boozy coffee bar and kitchen set in what was once the downstairs saloon of a boarding house erected in 1908, a time when men were men, unless they were Irish. Or Italian.
A vegan/vegetarian cafe with great pastries and local coffee.
Tiny little coffee shop off of GG Park.
A great neighborhood breakfast/brunch spot with an outdoor patio.
A coffee shop in Duboce Triange that's good for doing work at.
Right off the dog park, an awesome spot to grab a bagel or sammy along with your morning coffee while watching the pups play.
JB's second rustic breakfast/lunch/dinner den's got indoor-outdoor seating for 50 and a knotty bar inspired by Woody surfmobiles, plus sweeping views of the Pacific and, more importantly, the Doggie Diner head.
Large portions, a social waitstaff, and curiously enough, freshly-cut fruit, are all highlights at this small diner with red booths in Parkside. The prices might strike you as unreasonably low, but the breakfast combo -- two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage, two pancakes or toast for $4.50 -- is an actual steal, and you should take advantage of it as many times as you can before management realizes the mistake they've made.
An organic coffeehouse with a garden patio and Nutella Lattes, because yes.
A 23yr-old establishment with a bajillion coffees (and teas) from all over the world.
Basically any pastry you could ever want is in this shop.
A Portuguese cafe in the deep Mish that's awesome for breakfast and lunch.
Light fare and loungey archairs are what you'll get at this cafe.
At this spot with a huge front parklet with tables and 4 benches, they serve almost 30 types of in-house roasted coffees along with lunch and breakfast fare.
Across the street from Dolores, this place has smoothies, Sightglass coffee, good sandwiches, and a bathroom you can use if you buy something.
Nice airy cafe with open faced sandwiches, good coffee, beer & wine, and a bunch of outdoor seating.
A coffee AND wine bar that comes complete with a small library.
The cultishly-popular BBC opened up its first true cafe in SoMa, where baristas sling dark blends inside Mint Plaza. Aside from drip coffee, cold brew, affogatos, and lattes, the SoMa location has a full food menu featuring sweet and savory plates like Belgian waffles, egg sandwiches, soup, and salad.
Forget sitting awkwardly in a café, ordering coffee you don’t really want, just to use the Wi-Fi. Workshop Cafe is part co-working space, part café, with actually-good brew. This SoMa space offers up communal tables and free Wi-Fi for café patrons, alongside access to comfy couches with outlets for just $2-$3/hour. After a simple sign-up on the Workshop app, first-time users get a $20 credit for purchasing a seat.
This South Beach cafe serves up fresh homemade food daily, and they also sell a myriad of specialty coffees from around the world by the bean or by the cup.
Is your idea of the perfect day soaking in the warm sun amid a gentle breeze blowing in from the blue waters of a bay before you, while friendly folks serve you reasonably priced food that's tasty to boot? If you answered yes and are near the Bay Area, the Java House might be your haven.
The Creamery serves breakfast, lunch, and pastries in a spacious bistro and coffee shop in the heart of SoMa. During the day, it's the perfect place to sip espresso drinks and pour-overs while cozying up with your laptop (and a sweet crepe); by night, the spot offers beer and wine, and regularly hosts open mic shows.
This coffee roastery is a down-home cozy SF spot that's a great place to escape the fog.
This deli/roastery has got some of the most delicious and satisfying coffee in Mission Bay.
This cafe meets hipster-haven is specializing in strong coffee, great baristas, and exceptional pastries.
This art gallery slash cafe is a great place to wander into if you're needing a pick-me-up.
Just For You Cafe is a great French-style pastry and coffee shop dishing out deliciously fresh pastries and strong coffee.
Wooly Pig is totally not Vietnamese, yet the people here know how to layer myriad cold cuts and pâté for the UCSF med students who think of this as a part of their apartment. On special days, don’t think twice about getting the pork meatball banh mi. Other than that, you’re in non-banh mi territory.