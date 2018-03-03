VIP dining at Off the Grid

If the city's biggest weekly food truck party hasn't had nearly enough cool-VIP-lounge-area-complete-with-cocktails-and-a-prix-fixe-sit-down-dinner-provided-by-a-literal-off-the-grid-dining-group for you, you're now in luck, because they have exactly that with the new Derby Cocktail Lounge, which features awesome tipples like the bourbon-fronting New Old Pal and the Old Derby Fruit Cup #1 (available in liter bottles!!), plus an optional dinner by a rotating lineup of Azalina's Malaysian, Californios, Hapa SF, or Stag Dining Group.
Buffalo Chicken Beer Cheese Fondue Fries Are Like an Edible Sports Bar
Off The Grid continues to grow, meaning that it's becoming more and more on the grid. The newest stop for this food truck collective is a weekly gathering of 8 vendors at the Joe DiMaggio Playground in North Beach every Wednesday evening. Off the Grid operates 23 weekly markets in the greater bay area, and works with over 150 vendors weekly, to create a unique dining experience.