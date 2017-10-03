Food & Drink

An outdoor party that'll knock your argyle socks off

Cornhole at the San Francisco Lawn Party

The dictionary defines a lawn party as "a party of people assembled for social interaction out of doors". San Francisco? Well it defines a lawn party (specifically the one coming up this Saturday) as "a party of people assembled for social interaction out of doors with a VIP beer tent and a $500 cornhole competition and beer pong and flip cup and food trucks and live music". So yeah, same.

Set on the Marina Green, the San Francisco Lawn Party will have all manner of grass games, which you can pretend to know how to play while noshing on food truck grub and awkwardly dancing to live bands (like Wonderbread 5).

You and your Bro Montana can register to be a part of the 64-team tournament of cornhole (or "Baggo", if you're a weirdo) with hundreds of dollars in prizes to Sports Basement. Also: you can bring your own lawn games and win zeros of dollars in prizes from no one.

Speaking of booze, you can totally drink here, either by paying for one drink at a time, or by getting access to infinity beers with a ticket to their VIP beer tent. There, you can drink in style (beer pong) away from those plebs playing some awful game like flip cup... wait, no, that sounds fun, too...

Plus, you may want to check out the "specialty drinks" they'll be offering because, this.

