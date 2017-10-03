Graffiti Elvis and melting pork sandos in a wine bar

Besides being something you never, ever, ever, ever (seriously ever) want to flash in the Tenderloin, 20 Spot is also a Mission-based wine gastro-pub from the guy behind Bacchus, slid into an old record store along with seating for 38, several couches for clounging (casual + lounging!), and a giant graffiti artist-made "Skelvis" spray-painted on a piece of plywood that once surrounded the place during construction.
This record store-turned-bar in the Mission focuses on good food and good wine. The wine list is balanced between whites and reds from California and Europe, and includes a few dessert and bubbly pours. The elevated bar fare is excellent enough to make 20 Spot feel more like a restaurant than a bar, so no wonder it’s a dinner date destination.