Food & Drink

What to do instead of watching the Oscars on Sunday

Watch girl bartenders (with boobs!) make drinks as fast as humanly possible this Sunday from 3-7p in a round robin-style tournament at The Chapel. Twenty bucks gets you drinks and snacks. Check out this video of maybe-not-wearing-bras bartenders shaking shakers really, really fast.

1. The Chapel 777 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Originally built as a mortuary in 1914, The Chapel is real estate developer and restaurateur Jack Knowles' music venue and restaurant located in the heart of the Mission District. Fill up your ears with sounds from artists like Foxygen and The Polyphonic Spree and your stomach with nourishment.

