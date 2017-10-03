Food & Drink

Urban Putt: Quite possibly the best thing to happen to The Mission

By Published On 05/07/2014 By Published On 05/07/2014
Urban Putt
Joe Starkey

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here Are the Most and Least Expensive Airports in America

related

Tom Cruise and Conan Made the Perfect Carpool Karaoke Spoof

related

This Brilliant Map Could Change the Way You Look at Your Neighborhood

What if we told you that you could golf in The Mission? Okay, fair point, but what if we told you that you could drink while golfing? Riiiiight? Alright, now what if we told you it was miniature golf and the course looks like a mini-SF complete with a Transamerica... windmill?!

Related

related

There's a private club behind this fireplace, and we can get you in

related

Magnolia's new brewery (which's also a whiskey & BBQ joint) finally opened

related

How to sneak into 5 of the best hotel pools in SF

related

There's a private club behind this fireplace, and we can get you in
Transamerica at Urban Putt
Joe Starkey

Because that's exactly what the newly opened Urban Putt is offering. This 14-hole mini-golf course (it's $12 a round for adults) is the brainchild of a techie-turned-golf enthusiast who enlisted local artists/builder dudes to construct the course, along with a full-service restaurant and bar upstairs, with a golf course-adjacent bar also downstairs.

Robots at Urban Putt
Joe Starkey

Every single hole has been designed with something fun about the Bay Area in mind... except, apparently, this one.

Musical hole at Urban Putt
Joe Starkey

These are no kids holes, though: this Rube Goldberg-esque one involves a spiral elevator and a musical instrument that never plays the same tune twice.

We get it, Full House took place here
Joe Starkey

And yes, they've got all the SF classics, from the aforementioned Transamerica Pyramid to the Painted Ladies, which're one wedding-party-awkwardly-posing-in-front-of-them away from being exact replicas.

related

29 things people in San Francisco absolutely love

related

Magnolia's new brewery (which's also a whiskey & BBQ joint) finally opened
Labyrinth at Urban Putt
Joe Starkey

This is one of the holes. Really.

Pub fare at Urban Putt
Kristen Loken

Now about the food and booze: the downstairs bar will feature more easily eatable fare like corn dogs, pretzels, and adult sippy cups (!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) of boozy beverages.

Fried chicken at Urban Putt
Kristen Loken

Trust us, Sam I Am, you'll love these fried green... olives and chicken thighs. Because they're not green eggs and ham.

Mac 'n Cheese at Urban Putt
Kristen Loken

Or you can grab heartier fare like this mac 'n cheese, since luckily, SF Summer involves no bikini weather.

related

How to sneak into 5 of the best hotel pools in SF
Iiiiiiiiiiii'm alllllllllright
Kristen Loken

Upstairs at their full restaurant, the guy behind the former Bottlecap is slinging amazing deep dish pizzas like the Links Deep (smoked pork sausage, boudin blanc, pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella) or the Caddy Shack (applewood-smoked bacon, jalapeños, broccoli, leeks, ricotta, mozzarella).

Poutine at Urban Putt
Kristen Loken

Plus poutine.

Shrimp and grits at Urban Putt
Kristen Loken

Plus Southern dishes like this shrimp and grits, which you never really thought went with golf until now, because.... shhhhh... mmm...

Up burger at Urban Putt
Kristen Loken

And then there's the signature "UP Burger" with tomato pesto, sharp cheddar cheese, pickles, and melted onions that'll... re-melt in your mouth.

Joe Starkey is Thrillist's San Francisco Editor and could probably use an adult sippy cup most of the time. Follow his lack of coordination on Twitter.

1. Urban Putt 1096 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 (The Mission)

This maze of genius design features an unbelievable, realistic mini-golf course that's also an accurate portrayal of the city, as well as delicious eats like fried olives and chicken thighs, smoked pork sausage pizza, and boozy drinks served in adult sippy cups.

Stuff You'll Like