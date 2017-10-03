Monk's Kettle just got outdoor seating. Go drink there.

You know how every time you go to Monk's Kettle you end up waiting for a table? But you never mind because they have eight bajillion delicious beers and the food is super tasty? Well, you'll be happy to hear that, as of last week, there are now five more tables to wait for. And: THEY'RE OUTSIDE! Yup, Monk's Kettle just added a brand-new, fresh-air space, complete w/ heat lamps for those evenings when the temps dip (so: every evening). Here's what to expect...
They added 50% more seating, so now there are 20 seats at the bar, 20 inside the restaurant, and 20 outside, but you should expect those to fill up fast because there's nothing San Franciscans love doing more than drinking beer outside (you'll need to order food to sit at a table, but you were totally doing that anyway. Have you had their burger? Or their gigantic half chicken??).
During the remodel, they added four new draft lines, which means there are now 28 brews on tap. Aw yeah.
Now, all told, they have more than 200 beers available. That's 10 for every new outdoor seat.
Outdoor seating is available until 10pm every single night (if you get there later, don't worry: the kitchen serves food indoors until 1am). Not sure which beer to pair with your bacon cheeseburger? The crew of hop-fluent barkeeps will help you out.
Daisy Barringer is Thrillist's SF Editor, and her research for this article involved sitting outside at MK and drinking Almanac's Porchbier for an entire afternoon. Then she took a nap. Follow her on Twitter @daisy to see what she researches next.
At this gastropub in The Mission, beer is the total focus. Their specialty is Belgian beers, though the list has 200 rotating beers for every palate. Monk’s Kettle has coolers set at 45, 50, and 55 degrees to ensure your brew is served at the right temperature, and the entire keg system is cleaned every two weeks so the beer always tastes its best. Food includes everything from bar bites like chile- and honey-roasted hazelnuts, to more substantial fare like dry-aged beef loin with blue cheese potato gratin. Not sure what to order? The staff is knowledgeable and friendly and totally willing to help you figure it out. We’d also be remiss if we didn’t point out that the seasonally driven pub fare is quite tasty.