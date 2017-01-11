The Most Unpretentious Wine Bars in San Francisco

Wine snobbery is just a drag, and to quote one 21st-century philosopher, "Ain’t nobody got time for that." With so much wine to taste and so little time to taste it, these SF wine bars are great places to just hang out, and maybe learn a little bit about wine in the process. You won’t find Robert Parker doing his thing, or old men in smoking jackets, or a lot of wine snob attitude at these establishments. So if you’re looking to avoid the whole Bay Area wine-tasting experience (which, you know, can be fun from time to time) and just want to hit up friendly, low-key settings for some great glasses, we’ve got you covered.
A good neighborhood wine bar is hard to come by, which is why this Laurel Heights spot is so great. The lovechild of a restauranteur-school teacher couple, Internos is a cozy, wood-paneled lair that pours California, France, Italian, and Spanish wines. The menu is always changing, but most glasses hover around $11 to $15 each. The menu also features local draft and bottled beer, plus small plates that pair all too well with wine -- think meat and cheese plates and flatbreads.
This cozy West Portal wine bar's speciality is small-batch wine from international producers. If you live in the neighborhood, or if you're just a wine enthusiast, it's worth stopping by regularly to check out Que Syrah's weekly wine flight deals. Cheese, charcuterie, and other wine-friendly plates are available, but if you have more of a sweet tooth, skip the savory stuff and go straight for the chocolate truffles.
This record store-turned-bar in the Mission focuses on good food and good wine. The wine list is balanced between whites and reds from California and Europe, and includes a few dessert and bubbly pours. The elevated bar fare is excellent enough to make 20 Spot feel more like a restaurant than a bar, so no wonder it’s a dinner date destination.
InoVino's a charming European wine bar and cafe in Cole Valley owned by Tuscan-born Claudio Vallani, who was previously the sommelier at Michelin-starred Quince. Given the owner's provenance, it's not surprising that the menu is mostly comprised of Italian wines. The food menu is also Italian-focused, featuring cheeses, house-made pizzettas, and pasta dishes. The tiny 30-seat space is great for a laid-back but romantic date.
This low-key but polished bar in Noe Valley is a hidden neighborhood gem. Part wine bar, part craft beer bar, Caskhouse puts a ton of attention into its drinks menu, which is heavy on local California brews and European wines. Elevated bar bites like sliders and skewers give it a bistro vibe, but no matter how you define the place, you'll feel right at home drinking and eating no matter if you're flying solo or with a group.
Wine and sake are what's on the menu at this tiny wine bar in Russian Hill. Named after the god of wine-making, Bacchus packs a tight but fun crowd into its dozen-seat space. It's well-stocked with wines by the glass, and if you're unsure of what to drink, let the sommelier know your favorite tastes and see what you get.
Because nothing complements bocce like 800+ bottles of wine, hit the FiDi's brick-laden wine tavern tucked away in a somewhat hidden alley (get it?) for wine flights, the type of sustenance you'd expect to pair with wine flights (cheese, charcuterie, flatbreads, etc.), and, oh yeah, bocce! Take note: there's a $100 minimum for an hour of bocce time, so arrive hungry and thirsty.
Jamber isn't a typical wine bar, it's a wine pub. All of the wines are from California, and they're all on tap. There are also over 10 beers on tap, also from California. To top it off, the SOMA spot has a really, really good food menu with things like mac & cheese pizza, poutine, and bacon-wrapped meatloaf. Oh, and one more thing: Jamber opens at 11:30am during the week and has outlets for your computer, so it's kind of the perfect place to wine and work.
In a classic San Francisco fashion, this Dogpatch wine bar (and sister spot to Pause in Hayes Valley) only serves sustainable and organic wines from family-owned and operated wineries. Since Yield's standards are so high, its wine is excellent and hard to come by anywhere else in the city. The food is also exceptional and not just "for a bar." There are grilled flatbreads (vegan-friendly, of course) and bites like goat cheese-stuffed dates and artichoke, kale, and parmesan dip.
This Castro wine bar is sophisticated but chill with big, inviting windows and purple (perhaps blush?) walls. Bottle prices range from $30 to $100, so there's something for every wine enthusiast, plus a fair selection of beer and cider if you're more of a suds person. Blush is a great place to get a drink, snack on some small plates, and take in the Castro scene from the comfort of a cozy couch.