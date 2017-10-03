Food & Drink

The awesomest winery in Northern California isn't in Napa. It's right here.

The Mountain Winery ampatheater
The Mountain Winery

Look at that picture. LOOK AT IT. That's a picture of the awesomest winery in Northern California; a 100yr-old, adult-grape juicery that A) is where John Steinbeck wrote The Grapes of Wrath, B) features a massive amphitheater that Apple uses for super-secret concerts, and C) you literally had no idea existed because, unlike every other awesome winery in Northern California, this one is SOUTH of San Francisco.

Mountain Winery deck
The Mountain Winery

Set on a knob overlooking the Santa Clara Valley, The Mountain Winery is like a German beer garden you'd find nestled up against the Black Forest, except minus the beer and plus the first pinot noir grapes EVER PLANTED IN AMERICA.

Mountain Winery private dining
The Mountain Winery

There are two restaurants on the property that're both entirely outdoors, and both are only open during concerts -- oh yeah, they do non-Apple-secret concerts too, and have been since the early '50s when Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and Ray Charles were some of the first to perform. If you're allergic to the outside, that really sucks, but you can also duck inside their private dining room.

Mountain Winery pork belly
The Mountain Winery

The food is all prix fixe, which means you're totally gonna be forced to eat (ugh) steamed Aqua Gem clams with (even more ugh) fried pork belly on top.

Mountain Winery beef
The Mountain Winery

Or this roasted filet of beef with a truffle-shuffled Gruyere crouton, a combination Reserve Mountain Winery Cabernet wine reduction, and Bearnaise sauce.

Mountain Winery wine
Mike Merlone

Speaking of the wine, it's been made continuously since the property opened in 1905, including during prohibition when they were robbed, like, non-stop thanks to being one of just a handful of sacramental wine producers.

Mountain Winery martini
Mike Merlone

And like any awesomest-winery in Northern California, they've got a martini garden, where you can drink shaken-not-stirred's at the top of the mountain.

Mountain Winery sign
Mike Merlone

Just maybe don't bring your kids.

1. The Mountain Winery 14831 Pierce Rd, Saratoga, CA 95070

The Mountain Winery hosts a number of eclectic artists live and has an amazing view to go with some equally amazing tunes. They also host weekly tastings, feature a prix fixe menu, and have numerous tricked-out venues to enjoy aforementioned grub.

