Food & Drink

Presidio Social Club has a new punch on its menu THAT WE INVENTED

By Published On 09/02/2014 By Published On 09/02/2014
Presidio Social Club

Trending

related

Buy One Pizza, Get Two Free at Papa John's Because It's National Pizza Month

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kate McKinnon Makes Ryan Gosling Lose It Again in New 'SNL' Alien Sketch

related

'Saturday Night Live' Premiere Rips Trump's Response to Puerto Rico and NFL

related

Some iPhone 8s Have Reportedly Fallen Apart While Charging

Because clearly the people there are geniuses, Presidio Social Club just added a new summer punch to its menu that WE INVENTED. Well, sort of invented -- it's actually just a Pink Panty Dropper (vodka, pink lemonade, Keystone beer), but still, they came to us, asked us to come up with a punch recipe, and we delivered with the greatest punch ever invented (/the only punch we actually know how to make).

Related

related

14 things you absolutely have to do in SF this September

related

14 things you absolutely have to do in SF this September
Presidio Social Club

It's officially called The Thrillist Punch (and unofficially called the Let's Go Streaking), it's $11 a glass, they replaced the Keystone with Trumer (sorry, bros), and it's only available in September. Get. On. It.

Grant Marek is a Senior Editor at Thrillist, and his original punch suggestion (Jungle Juice w/ Everclear, tequila, vodka, gin & Kool-Aid) was sadly veto-ed. Help him expand his punch portfolio by shooting him a recipe on Twitter: @grant_marek.

1. Presidio Social Club Bldg 563 Ruger St, San Francisco, CA 94123 (Presidio Heights)

PSC's brunch slings specialty cocktails like the absinth/Champagne "Death in the Afternoon", before fortifying your stomach with action like "GI Jose's Special" (chilequiles w/eggs any style), or the poached-egg-abetted.

Stuff You'll Like